Monday, January 22, 2024

WHO Commies Want Countries to Prepare for Upcoming ‘Disease X’

'This is a common global interest and very narrow national interests should not come into the way...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus WHO
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization talks to the media. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) During the latest World Economic Forum gathering, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus called on countries to sign on to the health organization’s pandemic treaty so the world would be prepared for “Disease X.”

It was also very convenient that the far-left elites started talking about the virus that is “20 times deadlier than COVID-19” right at the beginning of the 2024 election, according to Fox News.

Ghebreyesus, who spoke in front of an audience in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 17, 2024, said that he hoped countries would reach a pandemic agreement by May of this year to address this “common enemy.”

A 2022 WHO press release revealed that the communists have been preparing for the 2024 election since 2017 when they added the virus to the WHO’s short list of pathogens for research, adding that “Disease X” could cause a “serious international epidemic.”

Ghebreyesus then explicitly said that COVID-19 was specifically designed as “the first Disease X,” then adding that it is important to prepare for another “pandemic” that is supposed to affect the upcoming election.

“There are things that are unknown that may happen, and anything happening is a matter of when, not if, so we need to have a placeholder for that, for the diseases we don’t know. We lost many people [during COVID] because we couldn’t manage them. They could have been saved, but there was no space. There was not enough oxygen. So how can you have a system that can expand when the need comes?” he said.

After that, Ghebreyesus said that a shared response via the treaty would help the world better react to another planned outbreak.

“The pandemic agreement can bring all the experience, all the challenges that we have faced and all the solutions into one. That agreement can help us to prepare for the future in a better way. This is a common global interest and very narrow national interests should not come into the way,” he said.

