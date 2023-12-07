Joe Biden Used Alias Emails to Correspond w/ Hunter Biden’s Business Partner

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden used multiple email aliases to communicate with Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Eric Scwherin, according to House Republicans.

An 11-page log of emails obtained by the House Oversight Committee as part of the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden found that the president sent hundreds of emails from secret accounts to Schwerin between 2010 and 2019.

He used pseudonyms such as “robinware456,” “JRBware,” and “RobertLPeters,” the emails showed.

In total, using one of these fake names, Joe Biden sent at least 327 emails to Schwerin—who co-founded the now defunct Rosemont Seneca Partners firm with Hunter Biden—as well as other family members and business associates.

Fifty-four of these emails were exclusively between Joe Biden and Schwerin, the records showed.

Another 38 were sent from the White House to one of Joe Biden’s alias accounts with Hunter Biden copied on the messages.

Several of these messages were sent when Joe Biden, who was then vice president, traveled to Ukraine on behalf of the Obama administration and Hunter Biden sat on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

“Vice President Biden appears to have treated Air Force 2 like a corporate jet, traveling to Ukraine and Mexico, to advance Hunter Biden’s business interests,” said Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. “Evidence from today’s documents show right around the time of international trips like those to Ukraine, Joe Biden was emailing his son and his son’s business partner from private email accounts using aliases while Vice President.”

The data obtained by House Republicans did not include the content of the emails, but House Republicans argued it corroborates previous testimony from IRS whistleblowers that Hunter Biden and his business associates had an “incredible level of access” to Joe Biden while he was serving in the Obama White House.