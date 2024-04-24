Biden Admits He ‘Can’t Be Trusted’ In Latest Gaffe

(Headline USA) In President Joe Biden’s latest gaffe, the 81-year-old admitted he “can’t be trusted.”

Speaking at a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday, Biden made several references to his opponent, former President Donald Trump. At one point, Biden mistakenly included himself in one of his insults aimed at Trump.

“I don’t know why we’re surprised by Trump,” Biden said. “How many times does he have to prove we can’t be trusted?”

Video footage of Biden’s speech shows audience members laughing awkwardly after the comment. But Biden carried on, seemingly not noticing his mistake, according to the New York Post.

Conservatives argued the gaffe was more like an admission of truth.

“Well even a blind squirrel finds a nut,” conservative commentator Tomi Lahren tweeted.

Invoking a famous line from Oprah Winfrey in a 1997 interview with author Maya Angelou, RedState columnist Buzz Patterson agreed: “If they tell you who they are, believe them.”

The Trump campaign also weighed in, with senior adviser Chris LaCivita focusing on the constant mistakes and blunders Biden makes on the campaign trail.

“You’ll see this again and again and again…” LaCivita wrote.

Just last week, Biden made another public error when he confused the Israeli port city of Haifa with Rafah, one of the cities in the Gaza Strip.

“I’ve been meeting with them, No. 1,” Biden said, referring to Israeli officials. “No. 2, I made it clear that we have to vastly increase the amount of food, water, healthcare going into Gaza. And I made it clear to Israelis: Don’t move on Haifa.”

Also last week, Biden made a confusing statement urging people to “choose freedom over democracy.”

Speaking at a political rally alongside half a dozen Kennedy family members, Biden remarked, “Are you ready to choose unity over division? Dignity over demolition? Truth over lies? Are you ready to choose freedom over democracy? Because that’s America.”