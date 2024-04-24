Quantcast
Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Tucker Carlson’s Final Fox News Monologue Revealed

'In that interview, which Fox owns and refused to air, Sund revealed federal law enforcement and Democratic members of Congress were aware of impending violence during the January 6 election integrity protests but vetoed assistance to cops on the ground...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Exactly one year ago, Fox News pulled Tucker Carlson’s nightly show from the air.

Since then, speculation has spread over why Carlson left the news network. Was it his opposition to Biden’s proxy war in Ukraine? Or perhaps his vaccine skepticism? Or was it his opposition to investment firm Blackrock, which owns a stake in Fox?

While all those reasons may have been contributing factors to his departure, Carlson’s final monologue, which was set to air on April 24, 2023, focused on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill uprising. According to his biographer, Chadwick Moore, Carlson’s monologue previewed an interview with former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.

“In that interview, which Fox owns and refused to air, Sund revealed federal law enforcement and Democratic members of Congress were aware of impending violence during the January 6 election integrity protests but vetoed assistance to cops on the ground,” Moore said Wednesday on his Substack page.

“More chilling, and perhaps darkly ironic, Carlson planned to discuss members of the government lobbying to have his show taken off the air. And he also wanted to talk about Ukraine.”

Indeed, the monologue posted by Moore shows that Carlson discussed Jan. 6 provocateur Ray Epps—the man who received probation even though the Justice Department described his conduct, which included encouraging other protestors to storm the Capitol, as “felonious.”

Carlson also called out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes, D-NY, for pushing to have him cancelled.

“She’s demanding that our show be canceled because the things we’re saying are quote, ‘very clearly an incitement to violence.’ Is this true? Even accounting for the fact that people tend to hear what they want to hear, it is not true,” he said.

“It’s a lie, as anyone who watches this show knows. We are opposed to violence, not just philosophically but in practical terms.”

Fox still has yet to provide an official reason for removing Carlson from the air.

Carlson, for his part, told Moore the following eight days after he was fired, according to Moore:  “Of course, the answer may just be that if enough people call for you to be canceled, ultimately you will be. The reaction was very bipartisan.

“The Pentagon celebrated when we got canceled. Republican leadership was pretty excited. Democrats were thrilled. I think if you don’t have a really obvious team with power behind you, you get crushed, and that’s probably what happened. But I don’t know, there may be other reasons.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
