Quantcast
Friday, February 16, 2024

Biden Defiant That He Was Right During Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal

'There wasn’t even a real possibility of a shake-up...'

Posted by Contributing Author
perimeter of the international airport in Kabul
Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) President Joe Biden continues to defend his disastrous military withdrawal from Afghanistan in conversations with aides and administration officials, insisting he made the right decisions.

According to an excerpt from the new book The Internationalists: The Fight to Restore Foreign Policy After Trump,” Biden has been privately defiant ever since the botched withdrawal led to the deaths of 13 U.S. soldiers.

The reason no one resigned after the week-long chaos was “In large part because the president didn’t believe anyone had made a mistake,” wrote author Alexander Ward, according to Axios. “Ending the war was always going to be messy.”

Biden allegedly told his top aides, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, that they had done their best given the situation and vowed to stand by them.

“There wasn’t even a real possibility of a shake-up,” one White House official told Ward.

His refusal to acknowledge the mistakes his administration made comes despite the fact that Biden knew he could not keep his promise to get all American citizens and allies out of Afghanistan, Ward said.

After he said on Aug. 18, 2021, that he would keep troops on the ground until every U.S. citizen had an opportunity to leave, a White House official told Ward, “There’s no one here who thinks we can meet that promise.”

Ultimately, Biden withdrew the last U.S. troops from the region, leaving more than 800 American citizens stranded.

Biden has also publicly refused to apologize for the botched withdrawal.

“We spent over $1 trillion over 20 years. We trained and equipped with modern equipment over 300,000 Afghan forces,” Biden said at a news conference in 2021. “And Afghan leaders have to come together. We lost thousands, we lost to death and injury, thousands of American personnel. They’ve got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Nat’l MS Society Cancels 90-Yr-Old Volunteer Due to Confusion over Pronouns

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com