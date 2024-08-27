Quantcast
Monday, August 26, 2024

Biden Admin Pulls RFK Jr.’s Secret-Service Protection after He Endorses Trump

'My life is in God’s hands. I’m going to do what I’m going to do, whether I have that or not...'

Posted by Contributing Author
RFK Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Only one month since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was finally granted Secret Service protection, the Biden administration pulled it after the independent presidential candidate suspended his campaign, withdrew from the ballot in several states and formally endorsed former President Donald Trump last week.

Despite rejecting at least five requests from Kennedy’s campaign for a Secret Service detail, the Department of Homeland Security finally approved protection for the former Democrat following the attempted assassination of Trump.

DHS’s hesitance to grant Kennedy protection drew widespread criticism, especially since federal law requires that major presidential candidates and their spouses receive Secret Service protection within 120 days of a general election. 

The assassination of the political scion’s uncle, John F. Kennedy, and father, Robert F. Kennedy—who was himself shot while on the presidential campaign trail in 1968—further underscored the outrageous refusal, which many saw as being politically motivated.

Just days after Kennedy announced he was suspending his presidential campaign, DHS pulled Kennedy’s detail.

Kennedy confirmed the situation in an interview with Glenn Beck, saying, “My life is in God’s hands. I’m going to do what I’m going to do, whether I have that or not.”

He went on to slam the Biden administration for the initial rejections of his request for protection, calling the administration’s actions an example of the “weaponization” and “politicization of the agencies.”

Kennedy endorsed Trump last Friday, blasting the Democratic Party for running a “sham” primary election and waging “continual legal warfare against both President Trump and myself.”

The independent candidate said he believes that in an “honest election,” he would have won. But “I no longer believe that I have a realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control,” he added.

Trump thanked Kennedy for the endorsement at a campaign rally this weekend and reportedly vowed to help Kennedy create a “unity government” that welcomes both Republicans and Democrats who feel disenfranchised by Democratic leadership.

“[Trump] invited me to form a unity government and we agreed to be able to continue to criticize each other on issues on which we don’t agree,” Kennedy said this weekend. “These issues are so important for unifying our country, we need in this country to reach a point where we love our children more than we hate each other.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Gen-Z Voters Reveal Widening Gender Gap in Political Affiliation Ahead of 2024 Election
Next article
Kamala Trying to Change Rules of Presidential Debate at the Last Minute

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com