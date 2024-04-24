Quantcast
Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Biden Ridiculed for Claiming Florida ‘In Play Nationally’ — Polls Say Otherwise

'Biden's cognitive decline is showing again...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
President Joe Biden speaks about reproductive freedom during an organizing event Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Fla. Biden is in Florida planning to assail the state's upcoming six-week abortion ban and similar restrictions nationwide. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden’s political radar seems to be off, as he claimed that Florida – a state he lost by over 300,000 votes in 2020 – is back “in play nationally” ahead of the 2024 presidential election. 

Biden made these remarks during a lackluster campaign stop at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday.

“Thank you for all you’re doing,” Biden asserted, according to the White House’s official transcript. “And it means a great deal.  Florida — I think Florida is in play, nationally.” 

Despite his assurances, polls out of Florida show Biden’s opponent, former President Donald Trump, who won the state in the last election, leading by a near double-digit margin. 

According to a Florida Atlantic University poll, 50 percent of registered voters in Florida voiced their intent to vote for Trump, while 42 percent said they favored Biden. Five percent mentioned other candidates, with three percent remaining undecided. 

“Despite this very marginal improvement for Biden, it seems that Florida is going to be a safe state for Trump in this election cycle,” said Dukhong Kim, Ph.D., associate professor of political science at FAU, referring to the poll published on April 18. 

Biden’s assertion about Florida being potentially in play in 2024 left many critics baffled, who quickly mocked what seemed to be wishful thinking. 

The remarks were first reported by an Associated Press reporter, who posted a photo of the campaign event, showing Biden addressing a few dozen individuals inside what appears to be a classroom.

“Nationally in Florida,” responded Florida GOP Chairman Evan Power on Twitter, likely mocking Biden with a play on words. 

“Biden’s cognitive decline is showing again,” said a tweet from Trump’s campaign Twitter page, “Trump War Room.”

Other observers pointed out the absence of the usual zeal and enthusiasm seen at campaign gatherings. 

 “You can’t count a guy out with that kind of enthusiasm behind him,” wrote Garry Gallahan, host of his eponymous show on Newsmax, referring to a man standing behind Biden.

Another user remarked, “You can feel the energy in the room,” alongside a zoomed-in photo of the event, where attendees appeared disinterested in Biden’s remarks.

Other mocking reactions included:

