Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Rep. Massie Threatened w/ $500 Fine for Posting Evidence of Congressional Treason

'Mike Johnson really wants to memory hole this betrayal of America...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Thomas Massie
Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Congress’s betrayal of the American people was on full display Saturday, when lawmakers waved Ukrainian flags in celebration of them passing a $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel.

Apparently, House Speaker Mike Johnson—one of the key architects of the aid package—wants you to forget about the betrayal. According to Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who posted video of the congressional treason, the House Sergeant at Arms threatened him with a $500 fine if he doesn’t delete the footage.

“Mike Johnson really wants to memory hole this betrayal of America,” Massie quipped on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the aid package is before the Senate, which could pass it as soon as today. Joe Biden has promised to sign it immediately.

Biden has spoken separately with Johnson and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries to thank them.

“I urge the Senate to quickly send this package to my desk so that I can sign it into law and we can quickly send weapons and equipment to Ukraine to meet their urgent battlefield needs,” Biden said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine said he was “grateful” to both parties in the House and “personally Speaker Mike Johnson.”

Conservatives aren’t as happy.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., recently introduced a motion to vacate Johnson from the speakership, but it has not been brought to the House floor for a vote. Greene warned she would force a vote on it if Johnson continued to cave to Democrats’ demands.

“I’m not saying I have a red line or a trigger, and I’m not saying I don’t have a red line or trigger. And I think that’s just where I’m at right now. But I’m going to tell you right now: Funding Ukraine is probably one of the most egregious things that he can do,” she said.

Massie voiced his support for the motion this week over Johnson’s “betrayal” and announced he would co-sponsor it.

“[Johnson] should pre-announce his resignation (as Boehner did), so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker,” he said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

