BBC Staffer Calls Jews ‘Nazis,’ ‘Parasites,’ White People ‘Virus’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) A BBC staffer received pushback for her Facebook posts, in which she referred to Jewish people as “Nazi apartheid parasites” and called white people a “virus.”

Dawn Queva, senior scheduling coordinator and playout planner at BBC Three, made many of the anti-Jewish and anti-white posts that were deleted since then over the last few months, according to the New York Post.

In one of her rants, Queva called Jewish people “Nazi apartheid parasites” and accused them of funding a “holohoax,” obviously implying that Holocaust never happened but was rather created by Jews.

In her other post, Queva criticized Israel, calling Israelis “a bunch of subcontinental European melanin recessive CaucAsian japhetic AshkeNazi who have no None zero zilch blood connection to the land of Palestine or Israel historically.”

It was also revealed that she wasn’t spewing her hateful rhetoric toward Jews only recently since some of her posts go back nearly a decade. Back in 2014, she branded Israel as “Israhell.”

“The Zionist genocidal land squatting so-called Jew’ irrespective of the fact that The UKKK and Amerikkka gave away land they had no god-given right to a people who have no god-given right to,” Queva wrote.

In addition to hating Jewish people, she also expressed her hatred toward white people as well, calling them a “virus” and a “mutant invader species.”

Queva also called white people a “barbaric bloodthirsty rapacious murderous genocidal thieving parasitical deviant breed.”

Facebook either removed or restricted several of her posts, the Post reported.

Instead of apologizing for her hateful rhetoric, Queva only doubled down by criticizing the action and calling it “anti-black klu klux klan white/Zionist restrictions.”

In addition to that, she updated her Facebook wall with a video from the 1987 movie “The Garbage Pail Kids” alongside a caption that read “Only those who live a lie hate the truth!” as well as shared an infographic that supposedly listed Jewish slave ship owners and a photo of Gordon, an escaped slave with a heinously scarred back due to years of abuse.