Accused Intern-Killer Joe Scarborough: ‘Pathetic’ that ‘Rapist’ Trump Is Idolized

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, who was previously accused by Donald Trump of murdering his intern, said on his show on Feb. 2, 2024, that he believed it was “pathetic” that children see their parents “idolizing” Trump.

In addition to that, Scarborough accused Trump of being a rapist, referring to the E. Jean Carroll case, despite that the New York trial acknowledged that Trump was not a rapist, according to Breitbart. The biased trial, however, stated that Trump sexually assaulted the woman.

“Younger boys see their parents praising, idolizing a man who has been found guilty or found liable of sexually abusing a woman, of defaming a woman that a judge said he raped, a guy that’s bragged about sexual assault on the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape, a guy that does illegal payoffs to porn stars at the height of the campaign and then insults her as a horse face, a guy who regularly trashes women, attacks them,” Scarborough said.

He continued bashing Trump while using the Bible for his argument, even though his leftist politics completely contradict the teaching of The Book.

“That’s what these families who are idolizing Donald Trump — and it’s straight out of Jeremiah and worshipping idols, they become worthless. They do that and they try to justify it on some like grievance. They don’t even see in their own households their children seeing them, a mother and father who claim to be children of God, who are worshipping, praising and idolizing a rapist,” he added.

Scarborough then talked about how this made-up behavior negatively affects young men.

“The whole thing is too much. I mean, it is what it is. It’s sad, it’s pathetic and it’s having an impact. We’re not just talking about the church. We’re talking about an impact on young men and the examples that they’re seeing in their household of a guy who, again, brags about sexually assaulting women, a guy who a judge has said raped a woman. It’s having an impact and it will have an impact for years to come, sadly,” he said.

However, it seems that Scarborough thinks that only he is allowed to tell things that either may not be true or are false about other people, since he didn’t like how Trump previously accused him of murdering his intern, Lori Klausutis, back in 2001 when Scarborough was a congressman.