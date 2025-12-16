Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Trump Doubles Down on Bashing Slain Director Rob Reiner

'A mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner / IMAGE: The Howard Stern Show via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump refused to walk back his contentious reaction to the fatal stabbing of Rob Reiner, the leftist Hollywood actor who had previously called him “evil” and likened him to Hitler. 

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were reportedly found dead inside their California mansion on Sunday. Their 32-year-old son, Nick Reiner, was “booked” on suspicion of murder, police claimed. 

In response, Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social that Reiner’s death was “reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.” 

Trump’s post drew mixed reactions from both critics and supporters, who called the comments unfortunate and cruel. 

A reporter asked Trump later on Monday whether he stood by his post despite the condemnation. To this, Trump replied that he “wasn’t a fan of” Reiner. 

“He was a deranged person as far as Trump is concerned,” the president added, pointing to Reiner’s public attacks against him. 

Trump noted the Hollywood director had accused him of being a “friend of Russia, controlled by Russia.” 

Reiner “was one of the people behind” the Russian hoax, Trump said, referring to the conspiracy theory that he colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election. 

“He became like a deranged person. Trump derangement syndrome. So, I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all in any way, shape, or form. I thought he was very bad for our country,” Trump added. 

Before his death, Reiner was viewed as a polarizing figure in politics, repeatedly appearing on cable news to smear Trump as racist, authoritarian or fascist. 

Trump has long argued that this type of rhetoric led to two assassination attempts during the 2024 presidential election. 

