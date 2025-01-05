Quantcast
Bannon Urges Trump to Rescind Soros’s Medal: ‘Rip It Off His Frickin’ Neck!’

'The first thing President Trump should do now, given what Biden’s doing today with Soros and Clinton, we should have an exorcism...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Podcast host and former White House counselor Steve Bannon called on President-elect Donald Trump to rescind the Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded by President Joe Biden to radical leftist billionaire George Soros. 

Speaking on the Saturday episode of his WarRoom podcast, Bannon urged Trump to sign an executive order to strip Soros of the honor once he is sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 2025.  

Bannon urged the incoming president to “send a team to track down Soros and take the medal back.” He said it was a “disgrace” that Biden would honor Soros, whom Bannon described as a “demonic individual” who has tried to “destroy” America. 

His comments came after Biden awarded the Medal of Freedom to 19 individuals, including Soros, the man behind the funding of radical leftist prosecutors overseeing spikes in crime and lawlessness. 

Other honorees included twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, George W. Romney—the father of Sen. Mitt Romney—and Spanish-American chef José Andrés, who was allegedly photographed with Ryan Routh, Trump’s second would-be assassin. 

Bannon’s fiery comments came before the Saturday ceremony, where Soros’s son, Alex Soros, accepted the award on his father’s behalf. 

“The demon himself is going to be in the White House,” the former White House counselor continued. “The first thing President Trump should do now, given what Biden’s doing today with Soros and Clinton, we should have an exorcism.”  

He continued, “I think you have to have a Catholic priest and, I don’t know, bring a Protestant minister, bring whoever you want, bring a Shaman in, I don’t know. Let’s have an exorcism. You’ve got to drive the demons out.” 

Bannon proposed that the medal should be repurposed and sent to the 13 U.S. servicemen who died in a terrorist attack in Kabul in 2021. 

“Maybe [the medal] may be cut up in pieces and sent it to the families of the 13 that died at the Abbey Gate, the brave heroes, the young men and women from places like Laredo, Texas,” Bannon continued. “Do that! Rip it off his frickin neck! You want to play smash-mouth, let’s play smash-mouth. If you want to get cute, Biden, we can get cute.”

