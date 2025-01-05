Quantcast
Alex Jones’s Shocking Weight Loss Sparks Questions: ‘I Miss the Old Alex’

'Alex Jones 2.0 out here looking like a spartan warrior...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Podcast host Alex Jones’s new weight caught the attention of many on Saturday after he released Saturday a now-viral video praising Elon Musk for putting on a spotlight on a major child rape scandal in the United Kingdom. 

On X, several users shared their reactions to Jones’s new physique, which he attributed to a new workout and diet regimen. One user humorously referred to him as “Ozempic Jones.” 

“Everyone is posting about Alex Jones’ meltdown over claims he sold out to Elon Musk, and I’m just over here trying to figure out when he became manorexic,” wrote author and journalist Liz Crokin. 

MAGA personalities “Hodgetwins” responded to Jones’s drastic weight loss, urging him to share his secret: “Alex Jones 2.0 out here looking like a spartan warrior. We need some of what you on bruh.” 

 

Popular X user Flat Out Truth—who boasts of nearly half a million followers—asked whether Jones had “been replaced by a guy wearing a mask?” 

Jones replied to this question by sharing photos from his younger years when he used to lift weights. 

The podcast host affirmed his body transformation was the product of exercise and diet. 

“More unintentional comedy please! All I did was start working out hard and taking my supplements again,” he wrote. “Do you really think a person in a rubber mask could fake my voice and mind? No one can.” 

Personal trainer Shawn B. Johnson, who worked with Jones, posted a video showing the host’s progress. Johnson explained that Jones had lost 45 pounds “on this new experimental drug called Shawnzempic!!” 

On Dec. 8, Jones shared a video via Johnson’s profile, confirming he had lost 50 pounds. 

 

