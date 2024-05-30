Quantcast
Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Dennis Quaid Plans to Vote for Trump after Seeing ‘Weaponization of the Justice System’

'People might call him an a**hole, but he’s my a**hole...'

Posted by Contributing Author

(Headline USAActor Dennis Quaid revealed this week that he plans to vote for former President Donald Trump, noting the “weaponization of the justice system” convinced him Trump was the right choice, according to CNN.

“People might call him an a**hole, but he’s my a**hole,” Quaid told Piers Morgan.

“It just makes sense,” added the Oscar-nominated star of films including The Big Easy and Great Balls of Fire! “I was ready not to vote for Trump, until what I saw is, more than politics, I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our Constitution.”

Quaid—who has previously portrayed President Bill Clinton and even starred in the global warming paean The Day After Tomorrow—blasted the multiple cases that have been brought against the former president, including one by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg that could deliver a verdict this week.

“Trump is the most investigated person, probably in the history of the world, and they haven’t been able to really get him on anything,” Quaid explained.

The actor went on to admit that he used to “cringe” at Trump, but also liked “everything he did” as president.

“What he did with Korea, with Rocket Baby, the way he defeated ISIS in three weeks—you know, people don’t even remember it happened so fast. How he stood up for us overseas. The way he responded to China. He stands up to people, and that’s what makes him a leader. Rather than, what I kind of compare it to, what was going on in Jimmy Carter’s administration, where we’re trying to be everybody’s friend and pal,” he said.

Quaid added that Trump has remained “sincere” on at least one front.

“I’ll tell you one true thing about him is that I really feel that he is working for the American people. That’s what he’s all about, and I do believe that to be true and sincere,” he said.

When asked about President Joe Biden, Quaid argued the 81-year-old isn’t “at the helm … I don’t feel he’s there.”

He also speculated that someone else in the administration is really pulling the strings.

“I feel that he says things to get votes, not that he truly believes them. And now I’m really gonna get some blowback, but that’s the way I feel,” Quaid added.

Copyright 2024.
