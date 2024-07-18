Poll: Trump Leading Biden in Midwest Swing States

(Thérèse Boudreaux, The Center Square) Former President Donald Trump leads President Biden by 3 points in Michigan and 5 points in Wisconsin, according to the results of a new Emerson College poll.

The poll, conducted July 15-16 and released Thursday, surveyed around 1,000 likely voters per swing state. Democrats for the Next Generation sponsored the poll, which has a +/-3% margin of error.

Among Michigan voters, Trump leads Biden 45%-42%. The partisan makeup of Michigan respondents was 37% Democrats, 37% Republicans, and 25% Independents.

The difference between candidate preference appeared more stark in Wisconsin, with 48% of voters choosing Trump versus 43% choosing Biden. The partisan makeup of Wisconsin respondents were 33% Democrats, 36% Republicans, and 30% Independents.

The results come as the Republican National Convention wraps up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Recent polling shows Biden losing support more significantly than Trump gaining it since the attempted assassination,” Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimble said. “This raises questions about whether Biden’s decline is still influenced by the debate or if Trump has reached his support ceiling.”

Biden also faces discouraging results regarding his fitness for a second term, with more than 65% of Michigan and Wisconsin respondents believing he is unfit to be the next president. However, a little more than half of those respondents believe Trump is unfit for office as well.

The president has acknowledged concerns about his age in recent weeks, but says he is still committed to running.

“I’ve been doing this a long time, I know I’m not a young guy,” Biden posted to social media Monday. “But I’ve gotten more done than any president has in a long, long time. I’m willing to be judged on that.”