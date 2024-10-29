Quantcast
Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Hundreds of Ballots Likely Burned as Drop Box Set on Fire in Washington

'We do know acts like this are targeted and they're intentional and we’re concerned about that intentional act trying to impact the election process...'

Posted by Matt Lamb
Ballot box arson
First responders try to extinguish the fire in a ballot box in Vancouver, Wash. / IMAGE: @evanbellKATU via X

(Matt Lamb, Headline USA) Hundreds of ballots have likely been burned after someone set a ballot drop box on fire in the state of Washington on Monday morning.

Another ballot box in nearby Portland, Ore., was also set on fire after someone placed an “incendiary device” on the outside of the drop box, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

It had been nearly two full days since the last ballot pick up in Vancouver, Washington, according to local news outlet KATU.

The box is in the 3rd Congressional District where Republican Joe Kent is running against Democrat Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

The Associated Press considers the election a swing race.

Video posted by reporter Evan Bell showed workers trying to take burning ballots out of the box.

Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey told the news outlet “hundreds of ballots were inside at the time,” according to KATU’s paraphrase. Voters can check the status of their ballot and determine if they need a replacement one.

The FBI is currently investigating the attacks in Vancouver and Portland, according to NBC News. The two cities are only a 15-minute drive apart, and law enforcement believes the incidents are related.

Law enforcement announced they had photos of the suspected vehicle and were seeking more information.

“We don’t know the motive behind these acts,” Assistant Chief Amanda McMillan said in a news release.

“We do know acts like this are targeted, and they’re intentional, and we’re concerned about that intentional act trying to impact the election process,” she added. “We’re dedicated to stopping this kind of behavior.”

Nonetheless, suspicions centered around the domestic terrorist group Antifa, which has openly engaged in similar acts of destruction in the past.

This is not the only time that ballot boxes have been targeted for vandalism. In 2020, law enforcement charged a man with burning a ballot box in Boston, Mass.

The use of ballot boxes has also come under scrutiny for the possibility of fraud—as even some Democrats have acknowledged problems.

Meanwhile, some Democratic officials have tried to stop election integrity efforts to allow the monitoring of ballot drop boxes.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
FBI Agent Hunting J6ers Revealed as Donor to Democrats, Lincoln Project
Next article
Judge Cannon Declines to Recuse Herself from Trump Assassination Case

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com