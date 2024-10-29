FBI Agent Hunting J6ers Revealed as Donor to Democrats, Lincoln Project

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Special Agent Clarke G. Burns helped arrest multiple Jan. 6 protestors, and was most recently seen stalking J6er William Pope as he toured the U.S. Capitol in preparation for his upcoming trial.

Burns is also a prolific donor to the Democratic Party and the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, according to The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project.

“Burns has made 152 political donations totaling $7,137.28, mostly through the ActBlue fundraising platform,” The Daily Signal reported Monday, citing the Oversight Project.

🚨Lincoln Project's FBI Agent🚨 This is FBI Special Agent Clarke Burns. He is aggressively working misdemeanor January 6 cases. He has donated to the @ProjectLincoln who has received leaked information from the @FBI.🧵 https://t.co/8oyI2q6UQb pic.twitter.com/AAQ3UaJ4ik — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) October 29, 2024

According to the Oversight Project, nine of Burns’ donations, totaling $950, were to Biden’s 2020 campaign.

“Burns also contributed to the 2020 primary presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who became Biden’s transportation secretary,” The Daily Signal reported.

“The FBI agent made six donations totaling $1,000 to The Lincoln Project, the anti-Trump PAC. He made one of the donations four days after the events of Jan. 6, Heritage’s Oversight Project discovered. Burns also made several donations to Democratic congressional candidates.”

Burns is apparently secretive about his donations. He reportedly listed his employer as the U.S. government, but didn’t mention the FBI. He also called himself a “fact finder” as opposed to a special agent.

According to Pope, Burns followed him on his recent walk through the Capitol.

“This guy tried to stare me down before my recent Capitol tour even began, and he would swoop in behind me to try and read my private legal notes whenever I started writing. It’s interesting that he donates big money to Democrats. But more concerning how he behaves on the job,” Pope said.

By the way, the government freaked out about me pointing out this agent's behavior, and they filed an intense letter under seal.

My judge brushed it off during my 10/23/24 hearing, and the transcripts will provide details. The DOJ hates me exercising First Amendment rights on X. — 🇺🇸 (@FreeStateWill) October 29, 2024

“By the way, the government freaked out about me pointing out this agent’s behavior, and they filed an intense letter under seal. My judge brushed it off during my 10/23/24 hearing, and the transcripts will provide details. The DOJ hates me exercising First Amendment rights on X,” Pope added.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.