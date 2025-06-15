Sunday, June 15, 2025

Authorities Won’t Release Suspected Political Assassin’s Manifesto

Hortman had reportedly just voted to cut public healthcare benefits for illegal immigrants...

This image provided by the FBI on Saturday, June 14, 2025, shows part of a poster with photos of Vance L. Boelter. (FBI via AP)

(Headline USALaw enforcement continues to search for the man who allegedly posed as a police officer and fatally shot a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband in their suburban Minneapolis home in an apparent political assassination.

Meanwhile, authorities are suppressing information about the suspect, 57-year-old Vance Boelter. Minnesota officials said Saturday that they will not be releasing Boelter’s purported “manifesto,” which is rumored to contain a hit list of other public officials.

“It would be premature to say exactly what the motivation may be from these writings, but we’ll continue to work on that and provide the information when we’re able,” a Minnesota law enforcement official told reporters.

Former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home early Saturday. Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were injured at their Champlin address, about 9 miles away.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the Hoffmans’ home shortly after 2 a.m., Champlin police said, and found the couple with multiple gunshot wounds.

After seeing who the victims were, police sent officers to proactively check on Hortman’s home. There they encountered what appeared to be a police vehicle and a man dressed as an officer at the door, leaving the house.

“When officers confronted him, the individual immediately fired upon the officers who exchanged gunfire, and the suspect retreated back into the home” and escaped on foot, Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen in the front door of Hoffman’s home.

John and Yvette Hoffman each underwent surgery.

Hortman had reportedly just voted to cut public healthcare benefits for illegal immigrants. She was reportedly the only Democrat to vote with Republicans on that measure, which has led to speculation that her killing was retaliation.

The suspect

Boelter was appointed to the workforce development board in 2016 and then reappointed in 2019 to a four-year term that expired in 2023, state records show.

Corporate records show Boelter’s wife filed to create a company called Praetorian Guard Security Services LLC with the same Green Isle mailing address listed for the couple. Boelter’s wife is listed as president and CEO and he is listed as director of security patrols on the company’s website.

The website says the company provides armed security for property and events and features a photo of an SUV painted in a two-tone black and silver pattern similar to a police vehicle. Another photo shows a man in black tactical gear with a military-style helmet and a ballistic vest.

An online resume says Boelter is a security contractor who has worked in the Middle East and Africa, in addition to past managerial roles at companies in Minnesota.

Around 6 a.m., Boelter texted friends to say he had “made some choices,” the Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

In the messages, read to reporters by David Carlson, Boelter did not specify what he had done but said: “I’m going to be gone for a while. May be dead shortly, so I just want to let you know I love you guys both and I wish it hadn’t gone this way. … I’m sorry for all the trouble this has caused.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

