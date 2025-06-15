Sunday, June 15, 2025

Professional BLM Protester ID’d After Blocking Black Woman’s Commute at Anti-ICE Rally

'Stopping a black woman from going to work?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Seattle schools DEI
Felecia Bazie, 18, a senior and president of Associated Student Government at Garfield High School, holds signs following a "Black Lives Matter" rally Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 at the school in Seattle. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe two hecklers who blocked a black mother from heading to work while protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies have been identified as seasoned activists with a long record of disruptive demonstrations. 

Trevor Britvec, 36, and Karen Ramspacher, 60, were caught on video by journalist Savanah Hernandez blocking an intersection in New York City during an anti-ICE protest. They mocked a black woman who begged them to let her through as she was running late for work. 

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Britvec is the plaintiff in a major lawsuit against the city that paid him over $100,000 for alleged civil rights violations. Meanwhile, Ramspacher is a senior vice president of Innovation & Insights at the influential research firm MRI-Simmons. 

Both Britvec and Ramspacher came under fire after brushing off the mother’s pleas to clear the road, as she feared being fired. 

“What happens to my kid?” the mother asked. 

“I can’t help you,” Ramspacher replied. 

Hernandez, who was reporting live for Turning Point USA, asked the protestors how they felt about “stopping a black woman from going to work?” 

Britvec mocked the question: “Oh no, not work!” while Ramspacher looked away. The mother appeared shocked at the dismissive response. 

The smug exchange quickly went viral online. However, their dismissive behavior came as little surprise, given both individuals’ relatively comfortable financial situations and their long-standing activist résumés.

Ramspacher, who has been involved in protests since the 1980s, is listed as a senior executive on MRI-Simmons’s website. 

Public records show Britvec received $115,000 in 2024 from New York City taxpayers after he claimed the NYPD violated his civil rights when he was arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest in July 2020. 

In remarks to the Daily Mail, Ramspacher dismissed the backlash, insisting the clip misrepresented the protest. 

“That single video looks like it’s that person and me blocking traffic,” she claimed. “That’s not what it was. We were preventing the cars from driving into the marchers. There were at least 10,000 of them behind us.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Foreign Pro-Gaza Protesters Shocked Egypt Doesn’t Play by Western Rules
Next article
Authorities Won’t Release Suspected Political Assassin’s Manifesto

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com