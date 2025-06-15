Professional BLM Protester ID’d After Blocking Black Woman’s Commute at Anti-ICE Rally

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The two hecklers who blocked a black mother from heading to work while protesting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies have been identified as seasoned activists with a long record of disruptive demonstrations.

Trevor Britvec, 36, and Karen Ramspacher, 60, were caught on video by journalist Savanah Hernandez blocking an intersection in New York City during an anti-ICE protest. They mocked a black woman who begged them to let her through as she was running late for work.

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Britvec is the plaintiff in a major lawsuit against the city that paid him over $100,000 for alleged civil rights violations. Meanwhile, Ramspacher is a senior vice president of Innovation & Insights at the influential research firm MRI-Simmons.

Both Britvec and Ramspacher came under fire after brushing off the mother’s pleas to clear the road, as she feared being fired.

“What happens to my kid?” the mother asked.

“I can’t help you,” Ramspacher replied.

Hernandez, who was reporting live for Turning Point USA, asked the protestors how they felt about “stopping a black woman from going to work?”

Britvec mocked the question: “Oh no, not work!” while Ramspacher looked away. The mother appeared shocked at the dismissive response.

The smug exchange quickly went viral online. However, their dismissive behavior came as little surprise, given both individuals’ relatively comfortable financial situations and their long-standing activist résumés.

Just watched 2 white liberals stop traffic and tell a mother who was begging to go to work, that illegals and their children are more important. I then asked them how they felt stopping a black woman from getting to work They both laughed in our facespic.twitter.com/XA1zItqIHq — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 10, 2025

Ramspacher, who has been involved in protests since the 1980s, is listed as a senior executive on MRI-Simmons’s website.

Public records show Britvec received $115,000 in 2024 from New York City taxpayers after he claimed the NYPD violated his civil rights when he was arrested at a Black Lives Matter protest in July 2020.

In remarks to the Daily Mail, Ramspacher dismissed the backlash, insisting the clip misrepresented the protest.

“That single video looks like it’s that person and me blocking traffic,” she claimed. “That’s not what it was. We were preventing the cars from driving into the marchers. There were at least 10,000 of them behind us.”