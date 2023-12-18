Hamas Activists Terrorize Kids Waiting to See Santa at Canadian Mall

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Pro-Hamas activists terrorized children waiting in line to see Santa at an Ottawa, Canada, mall on Saturday, Red State reported.

The activists waved flags, chanted and banged objects as they created a general ruckus in Ottawa’s Bayshore mall.

More “Pro-Palestine” protesters spouting out the false claim that Jesus ( a Jew born in Bethlehem and whose earthly body died long before the Romans made up the name “Palestina”) was Palestinian. Can’t a kid in Canada get a picture on Santa’s knee in peace anymore? https://t.co/wZe9YCKdFE — Drea Humphrey – Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 17, 2023

“While you’re shopping, bombs are dropping!” they chanted, some among them wearing burkas and many of them dropping f-bombs of their own amongst families.

“If your kids are scared, imagine what the kids in Palestine feel,” one activist can be heard shouting at a parent who asked the mob to quiet down.

The group of rabble then started to shout, “Jesus was Palestinian” as they assailed Santa, who had two children on his lap at the time.

Bethlehem, the birthplace of the Christian messiah, Jesus Christ, is currently under Palestinian occupation, although a Palestinian nation has never formally existed. At the time, the region of Nazareth and other areas in what has historically been considered the Jewish “promised land” of Israel were under Roman control.

The Hamas protesters also called for violence in the name of peace as they demanded that normal people devote their lives to becoming radicalized in support of the globalist Left.

The instance is just one among many such cases.

Last week, for instance, pro-Hamas rioters blocked off Freeway 110 in Los Angeles, causing a big traffic mess.

The protesters linked arms across the freeway, chanting “shut it down” and saying slogans, like “ceasefire now.”

The riot led to violence as people attempted to break through the lines. Still, the group promised to continue organizing riots.

“We will continue to protest until the killing and mass displacement stop, all the hostages are home, and safety is guaranteed for civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the activist group IfNotNow Los Angeles announced.

And they held true to their word, on Friday attempting to block of traffic near Los Angeles International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Yet such facts did not bother 25-year-old activist and graduate student, Oliver Solares, who said the inconveniences caused were trivial compared to the horrors in Palestine.

“That anger is marginal to what’s happening to people across the world,” he said.

“They’re being bombed, killed,” he continued. “Being mad at traffic for two hours is marginal. It comes from a place of privilege.”