Quantcast
Thursday, January 9, 2025

Arson Suspicions, Conspiracy Theories Grow as Newsom–Bass Fires Destroy Hollywood

'I’m going on record as saying there is no way in hell that this is not a planned burn...'

Posted by Ben Sellers

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) As the death toll from a series of uncontrolled fires in Los Angeles rose to at least five on Wednesday, reports indicated that celebrities such as James Woods, John Goodman, Anthony Hopkins, Miles Teller and Paris Hilton were among those who had seen their homes burned to the ground, the Daily Mail reported.

A shocking viral image even showed the Hollywood sign ablaze.

A Community Note on X claiming to debunk the photo referred back to a live webcam that appeared to be offline, leaving it unclear as to whether the photo was legitimate or not.

Regardless, confirmed reports indicated that with no functioning fire hydrants available, the fire had spread, with five separate blazes engulfing the San Fernando Valley and surrounding Hollywood Hills.

Many blamed the negligence of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for allowing the fires to spread.

Newsom himself maintained that so-called climate change was responsible.

However, experts familiar with the topography of the region, including actor John Schneider, star of the Dukes of Hazzard, who spent years traversing the area, said the pattern made wildfire seem increasingly implausible.

“I’m going on record as saying there is no way in hell that this is not a planned burn,” wrote Schneider, who now lives in Louisiana. “I know the geography too well to believe that these are fires caused by ’embers.'”

At least one video, posted by Stanford University professor Andrew Huberman, also appeared to show actual arsonists caught on camera.

The idea of arson was further amplified by multiple conservative influencers, including billionaire X owner Elon Musk.

Even left-leaning celebrities, including “Fonzie” actor Henry Winkler, were behind the growing arson theory, Newsweek reported.

It would not be an uncommon phenomenon for the region. During the 2020 riots, several fires that spread throughout northern California and the Pacific Northwest were subsequently linked to members of Antifa and other far-left extremist ideologies.

With an uptick in recent acts of apparent domestic terrorism involving suspicious or unexplained circumstances—including the two New Year’s Day attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas—the possibility that radical leftists were once again making their presence known ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration could not be ruled out.

However, the open border policies of Newsom and President Joe Biden make it equally probable that foreign terrorists could be behind such an act.

Outgoing FBI Director Christopher Wray previously warned that China, in particular, might be interested in committing acts of soft terrorism that would wreak havoc on infrastructure without linking it to a specific social or political statement, to leave Americans in a state of disorientation and chaos.

“They’re not focused just on political and military targets,” Wray said during congressional testimony last year.

“We can see from where they position themselves across civilian infrastructure that low blows aren’t just a possibility,” he continued. “The amount of conflict low blows against civilians are part of China’s plan.”

On a few sites, conspiracy theories spread about another possible motive—that New World Order globalists might be behind the conflagrations as part of a broader land-grab to acquire prime real estate at bargain prices.

Similar theories spread following the 2023 fire in Lahaina, Hawaii, where leftist water-access restrictions were likewise an issue.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green aroused suspicions by acknowledging that he was hoping for a literal fire sale that would allow the state to buy up the beach-front property.

Meanwhile, during a panel at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that subsequently went viral, globalist elites discussed their desire to use a water crisis as a control mechanism following the failure to do so with the COVID-19 pandemic and climate-change alarmism.

The Los Angeles fires come just weeks after William de Rothschild—who neighbors said was a prominent member of the European banking family at the center of many conspiracy theories—reportedly perished in a massive blaze in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon that took 45 firefighters roughly a half-hour to extinguish, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Adding further to the mystery were reports that the wealthy victim inside may not have been a member of the Rothschild family at all.

Reports also indicated that the Malibu property being used by recently pardoned Hunter Biden may have been among those destroyed by the fires.

While President Joe Biden’s controversial clemency for his son stretched back to the start of 2014, just months before Hunter became involved on the board of the Burisma energy company, it would free up the first son to testify in the event of other criminal indictments—including those of his father and uncle—if they do not receive a similar pardon.

Other controversial figures—including Green Beret Matthew Livelsberger, the presumptive culprit of last week’s Las Vegas car-bombing outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas, and Ryan Routh, who attempted to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump—have also been linked to Ukraine.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Global ETF Gold Holdings Increase in December for the First Time Since 2019
Next article
‘Grow a Pair’: Gavin Newsom Under Fire for Throwing the Towel as California Burns

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com