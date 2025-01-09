Arson Suspicions, Conspiracy Theories Grow as Newsom–Bass Fires Destroy Hollywood

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) As the death toll from a series of uncontrolled fires in Los Angeles rose to at least five on Wednesday, reports indicated that celebrities such as James Woods, John Goodman, Anthony Hopkins, Miles Teller and Paris Hilton were among those who had seen their homes burned to the ground, the Daily Mail reported.

A shocking viral image even showed the Hollywood sign ablaze.

A Community Note on X claiming to debunk the photo referred back to a live webcam that appeared to be offline, leaving it unclear as to whether the photo was legitimate or not.

Regardless, confirmed reports indicated that with no functioning fire hydrants available, the fire had spread, with five separate blazes engulfing the San Fernando Valley and surrounding Hollywood Hills.

Many blamed the negligence of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for allowing the fires to spread.

Newsom himself maintained that so-called climate change was responsible.

However, experts familiar with the topography of the region, including actor John Schneider, star of the Dukes of Hazzard, who spent years traversing the area, said the pattern made wildfire seem increasingly implausible.

“I’m going on record as saying there is no way in hell that this is not a planned burn,” wrote Schneider, who now lives in Louisiana. “I know the geography too well to believe that these are fires caused by ’embers.'”

OK… I’m going on record as saying there is no way in hell that this is not a planned burn. I know the geography too well to believe that these are fires caused by “embers.“ For those of you who have never been there…You need to understand that these are some of the most… — John Schneider (@John_Schneider) January 9, 2025

At least one video, posted by Stanford University professor Andrew Huberman, also appeared to show actual arsonists caught on camera.

The idea of arson was further amplified by multiple conservative influencers, including billionaire X owner Elon Musk.

Arson is a real possibility — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2025

Even left-leaning celebrities, including “Fonzie” actor Henry Winkler, were behind the growing arson theory, Newsweek reported.

THERE IS an ARSONIST here in LA . May you be beaten you unrecognizable !!! The pain you have caused !!! — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 9, 2025

It would not be an uncommon phenomenon for the region. During the 2020 riots, several fires that spread throughout northern California and the Pacific Northwest were subsequently linked to members of Antifa and other far-left extremist ideologies.

With an uptick in recent acts of apparent domestic terrorism involving suspicious or unexplained circumstances—including the two New Year’s Day attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas—the possibility that radical leftists were once again making their presence known ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration could not be ruled out.

However, the open border policies of Newsom and President Joe Biden make it equally probable that foreign terrorists could be behind such an act.

Outgoing FBI Director Christopher Wray previously warned that China, in particular, might be interested in committing acts of soft terrorism that would wreak havoc on infrastructure without linking it to a specific social or political statement, to leave Americans in a state of disorientation and chaos.

“They’re not focused just on political and military targets,” Wray said during congressional testimony last year.

“We can see from where they position themselves across civilian infrastructure that low blows aren’t just a possibility,” he continued. “The amount of conflict low blows against civilians are part of China’s plan.”

On a few sites, conspiracy theories spread about another possible motive—that New World Order globalists might be behind the conflagrations as part of a broader land-grab to acquire prime real estate at bargain prices.

Similar theories spread following the 2023 fire in Lahaina, Hawaii, where leftist water-access restrictions were likewise an issue.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green aroused suspicions by acknowledging that he was hoping for a literal fire sale that would allow the state to buy up the beach-front property.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green… “I’m already thinking about ways for the state to acquire that land”…🚨 pic.twitter.com/pN78wPcNy6 — Pelham (@Resist_05) August 15, 2023

Meanwhile, during a panel at the 2022 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that subsequently went viral, globalist elites discussed their desire to use a water crisis as a control mechanism following the failure to do so with the COVID-19 pandemic and climate-change alarmism.

World Economic Forum "agenda contributor", Mariana Mazzucato: Our attempt to vaccinate the entire planet failed, "climate change" is "too abstract" for people to understand, but the coming water crisis is something that everyone will get on board with. Source:… pic.twitter.com/NGrZwGkAWr — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) September 30, 2023

The Los Angeles fires come just weeks after William de Rothschild—who neighbors said was a prominent member of the European banking family at the center of many conspiracy theories—reportedly perished in a massive blaze in L.A.’s Laurel Canyon that took 45 firefighters roughly a half-hour to extinguish, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Adding further to the mystery were reports that the wealthy victim inside may not have been a member of the Rothschild family at all.

NEW: The Rothschild Family member, William Rothschild, who died in a fire in his Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles home last week wasn’t really a Rothschild “It turns out 87 year old William de Rothschild used to be William Kaufman of Oregon. The LA Times reporting he changed his name… pic.twitter.com/l8iDhS8q1R — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 6, 2024

Reports also indicated that the Malibu property being used by recently pardoned Hunter Biden may have been among those destroyed by the fires.

DEVELOPING: Joe Biden just confirmed his son Hunter's $16,000-a-month Malibu home is in the path of the wildfires engulfing the area … It's not immediately known if the house, protected by Secret Service guards, was consumed by fire or when Biden's star-crossed son evacuated… — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 9, 2025

While President Joe Biden’s controversial clemency for his son stretched back to the start of 2014, just months before Hunter became involved on the board of the Burisma energy company, it would free up the first son to testify in the event of other criminal indictments—including those of his father and uncle—if they do not receive a similar pardon.

Other controversial figures—including Green Beret Matthew Livelsberger, the presumptive culprit of last week’s Las Vegas car-bombing outside the Trump hotel in Las Vegas, and Ryan Routh, who attempted to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump—have also been linked to Ukraine.

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.