Sunday, November 24, 2024

Ariana Grande Calls Her ‘Wicked’ Role and Even Chickens ‘Gay’

‘So, you know, whether it’s romantic or platonic — Glinda might be a little in the closet…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo / IMAGE: YouTube via The Gay Times

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Pop star Ariana Grande, who took on the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of Wicked, suggested Thursday that her character was among many components of the movie considered to be “gay.”

In a pre-release interview with The Gay Times, Grande sat beside Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, as she rattled off about how Glinda “might be a little in the closet.”

“Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade, right?” the 31-year-old singer said of the musical’s fictional city. “Even, like, the chickens. Those chickens are gay.”

Grande called actor Peter Dinklage’s character, Shiz University’s goat professor Dr. Dillamond, a “gay icon.” She pointed to the character’s love of tea and staple cardigan as signs of his speculated homosexuality.

“I’m just throwing it out there,” the pop star said, turning to Erivo, who agreed.

The Gay Times reporter asked the co-stars to react to how many Wicked fans “ship” female characters Glinda and Elphaba together in a lesbian relationship.

“I think Elfie, she goes wherever the wind goes. I think she loves Glinda, I think she loves love,” Erivo said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection that both of them have. They do have a real relationship, it is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it because what they build with each other is an unbreakable bond.”

Grande added that their characters “provide such a safe space for one another, which is what a relationship should be.”

“So, you know, whether it’s romantic or platonic—Glinda might be a little in the closet—but if there were a time, you never know. Give it a little more time,” Grande told The Gay Times.

Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu, hit theaters on Nov. 22.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
