Quantcast
Sunday, November 24, 2024

CNN Drags Out Social Worker to Tell You to Avoid Your Family on Thanksgiving

‘There are many people who feel like their family of origin is just too triggering, and they may feel that their chosen family might be a better option…’

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Kelley Kitley
Kelley Kitley / IMAGE: CNN screenshot

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) CNN dragged out a social worker Sunday morning who told viewers ways to avoid their families on Thanksgiving Day.

Kelley Kitley, a licensed clinical social worker and CEO of Serendipitous Psychotherapy, joined CNN This Morning Weekend to give emotionally fragile Democrats tips on how to handle their Trump-supporting relatives come Thursday.

“We all have a provocateur in our family,” the social worker told co-hosts Victor Blackwell and Amara Walker. “And if somebody is wanting to engage in some kind of conversation about politics, you can just say, ‘Thank you so much, but not today.’”

Kitley suggested families put up signs that say, “Politic Free Zone,” saying Thanksgiving is not the time to convince cousins, aunts and uncles of your political views.

“I just bought my ‘No Politics Discussion’ sign on Etsy,” Blackwell revealed with a laugh.

Blackwell asked the social worker if it would be appropriate to ask others to excuse themselves from Thanksgiving rather than to remove yourself.

“I love the direct approach. There’s no room for interpretation. But certainly, when we have alcohol involved, sometimes people can say things that they regret, or get a little out of hand,” she told CNN co-hosts.

Kitley proposed putting up another sign that says, “Everyone Must Leave By 6 p.m.” She said advised ditching blood relatives for “chosen family” if the situation would become “just too triggering.”

“There are many people who feel like their family of origin is just too triggering, and they may feel that their chosen family might be a better option,” the social worker said. “If it is just too much, then you can pass this year and maybe revisit showing up next year.”

Walker wondered aloud if leftists “still really upset” about Trump’s win should be truthful when trying to get out of a Thanksgiving invitation.

Kitley recommended against honesty, telling the CNN co-host to use sickness as an excuse.

Blackwell asked for “small talk skills,” and the social worker told him asking about work or complimenting guests’ outfits would suffice. She also said taking out the trash or pretending to search for objects would be great excuses to avoid political conversations.

“The thing that trips people up is they have this expectation that ‘this is my family. I have to stay for eight hours. We’re doing all of these things together.’ And you really don’t,” the social worker said. “Just because it is blood relatives, perhaps, doesn’t mean that you have to expose yourself to those kind of conversations.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ariana Grande Calls Her ‘Wicked’ Role and Even Chickens ‘Gay’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com