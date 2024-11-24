(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) CNN dragged out a social worker Sunday morning who told viewers ways to avoid their families on Thanksgiving Day.

Kelley Kitley, a licensed clinical social worker and CEO of Serendipitous Psychotherapy, joined CNN This Morning Weekend to give emotionally fragile Democrats tips on how to handle their Trump-supporting relatives come Thursday.

“We all have a provocateur in our family,” the social worker told co-hosts Victor Blackwell and Amara Walker. “And if somebody is wanting to engage in some kind of conversation about politics, you can just say, ‘Thank you so much, but not today.’”

Kitley suggested families put up signs that say, “Politic Free Zone,” saying Thanksgiving is not the time to convince cousins, aunts and uncles of your political views.

“I just bought my ‘No Politics Discussion’ sign on Etsy,” Blackwell revealed with a laugh.

Blackwell asked the social worker if it would be appropriate to ask others to excuse themselves from Thanksgiving rather than to remove yourself.

“I love the direct approach. There’s no room for interpretation. But certainly, when we have alcohol involved, sometimes people can say things that they regret, or get a little out of hand,” she told CNN co-hosts.

CNN drags out social worker to tell you to avoid your family on Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/82pblUwp6m — Julianna Frieman (@JuliannaFrieman) November 24, 2024

Kitley proposed putting up another sign that says, “Everyone Must Leave By 6 p.m.” She said advised ditching blood relatives for “chosen family” if the situation would become “just too triggering.”

“There are many people who feel like their family of origin is just too triggering, and they may feel that their chosen family might be a better option,” the social worker said. “If it is just too much, then you can pass this year and maybe revisit showing up next year.”

Walker wondered aloud if leftists “still really upset” about Trump’s win should be truthful when trying to get out of a Thanksgiving invitation.

Kitley recommended against honesty, telling the CNN co-host to use sickness as an excuse.

Blackwell asked for “small talk skills,” and the social worker told him asking about work or complimenting guests’ outfits would suffice. She also said taking out the trash or pretending to search for objects would be great excuses to avoid political conversations.

“The thing that trips people up is they have this expectation that ‘this is my family. I have to stay for eight hours. We’re doing all of these things together.’ And you really don’t,” the social worker said. “Just because it is blood relatives, perhaps, doesn’t mean that you have to expose yourself to those kind of conversations.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.