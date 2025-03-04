Are Dems Plotting to Derail Trump’s Speech by Throwing Eggs at Him?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Democratic lawmakers may stoop to new lows in their attempt to disrupt President Donald Trump’s first congressional address on Tuesday—potentially resorting to egg-throwing or bringing empty egg cartons to somehow blame Trump for inflation.

These tactics are at odds with Democratic leaders’ earlier proposals to invite some of the government bureaucrats impacted by Trump and DOGE’s budget cuts and mass layoffs, Axios reported Tuesday.

The egg tactics appeared to be part of a broader effort to pin inflation on Trump, even though he has been in office for less than five weeks. Conservative critics noted that Democrats have largely downplayed inflation during the Biden administration’s years, arguing that Americans were just misguided.

Egging, a popular form of protest, has targeted several politicians in the past, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British politician Nigel Farage, according to Vice News.

French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while he was visiting Lyon to promote French gastronomy https://t.co/KGg8devbjn pic.twitter.com/cLUDhfXl64 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 27, 2021

Here’s Nigel Farage being egged and hit over the head with a placard. pic.twitter.com/Vau3bMpsvb — Ben (@Jamin2g) January 8, 2019

In 2019, Australian Senator Fraser Anning was infamously egged by a 17-year-old boy during an interview—a moment that quickly went viral on social media. In 2010, future Prime Minister David Cameron was also egged by a 16-year-old student.

'Egg boy' Will Connolly has donated almost $100,000 to the victims of the Christchurch terror attack. Two @gofundme fundraisers were set up to cover the teen's legal fees after he smashed an egg on controversial ex-Senator @fraser_anning. https://t.co/7Kma3wPXei #TheLatest #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/rOsWmR5Hqi — 7NEWS Central Queensland (@7NewsCQ) May 28, 2019

It is unclear whether Democrats would employ such acts, which could be construed as assault, given that Trump is protected by the Secret Service.

In the past, Democrats have tried to disrupt Trump’s addresses to Congress with symbolic and even childish tantrums.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi infamously shredded a paper copy of Trump’s address during the 2020 State of the Union. In 2019 and 2018, Democrats wore specific colors to showcase their solidarity with women’s rights and the #MeToo movement.

Ironically, Democrats went on to nominate Joe Biden for the presidency in 2020—the same year that Tara Reade, a former congressional staffer, accused him of sexually assaulting her in 1993.