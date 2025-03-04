Quantcast
Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Are Dems Plotting to Derail Trump’s Speech by Throwing Eggs at Him?

Several politicians have been egged in the past, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British politician Nigel Farage.

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Pelosi rips State of the Union
Nancy Pelosi rips up President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. / IMAGE: NBC News via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USADemocratic lawmakers may stoop to new lows in their attempt to disrupt President Donald Trump’s first congressional address on Tuesday—potentially resorting to egg-throwing or bringing empty egg cartons to somehow blame Trump for inflation. 

These tactics are at odds with Democratic leaders’ earlier proposals to invite some of the government bureaucrats impacted by Trump and DOGE’s budget cuts and mass layoffs, Axios reported Tuesday. 

The egg tactics appeared to be part of a broader effort to pin inflation on Trump, even though he has been in office for less than five weeks. Conservative critics noted that Democrats have largely downplayed inflation during the Biden administration’s years, arguing that Americans were just misguided. 

Egging, a popular form of protest, has targeted several politicians in the past, including French President Emmanuel Macron and British politician Nigel Farage, according to Vice News.

In 2019, Australian Senator Fraser Anning was infamously egged by a 17-year-old boy during an interview—a moment that quickly went viral on social media. In 2010, future Prime Minister David Cameron was also egged by a 16-year-old student. 

It is unclear whether Democrats would employ such acts, which could be construed as assault, given that Trump is protected by the Secret Service. 

In the past, Democrats have tried to disrupt Trump’s addresses to Congress with symbolic and even childish tantrums. 

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi infamously shredded a paper copy of Trump’s address during the 2020 State of the Union. In 2019 and 2018, Democrats wore specific colors to showcase their solidarity with women’s rights and the #MeToo movement. 

Ironically, Democrats went on to nominate Joe Biden for the presidency in 2020—the same year that Tara Reade, a former congressional staffer, accused him of sexually assaulting her in 1993. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Group Sues over Efforts to Strip Trump of Secret Service Detail

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com