Group Sues over Efforts to Strip Trump of Secret Service Detail

( The Center to Advance Security in America has sued the Department of Homeland Security to compel bureaucrats to release records related to Secret Service staff possibly colluding with Democratic members of Congress to strip then presidential candidate Donald Trump of his Secret Service detail.

In July, CASA’s director, James Fitzpatrick, filed Freedom of Information requests with DHS inquiring if DHS Legislative Affairs’ and Secret Service’s staff were involved with House Democrats who filed a bill to strip Trump of his USSS detail in the event that he were sentenced to prison, The Center Square exclusively reported.

At the time, one failed assassination had already occurred, and a New York judge had yet to issue a sentencing in a 34-felony count verdict in a trial Democrats argued would send Trump to prison for decades. Trump denied the charges, arguing the case and trial were a witch hunt, the weaponization of the court system, lawfare and baseless.

It would not be until after he was reelected that that the judge sentenced him to an unconditional discharge, meaning Trump wouldn’t face jail time. This was after two other federal cases against Trump were dropped, an alleged election interference case in Washington, D.C., and a classified documents case in Florida.

Prior to the first assassination attempt in Butler, PA., nine House Democrats cosponsored a bill last April, led by U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., to strip Trump of his Secret Service detail. After the failed assassination attempt, one of Thompson’s staffers, who was subsequently fired, reportedly said in a Facebook post the shooter needed shooting lessons so he wouldn’t “miss the next time.”

Thompson’s bill went nowhere in the Republican-controlled House. But Fitzpatrick, a former U.S. Senate staffer, had questions about how writing the bill came about, including how involved USSS staff were in crafting it – if at all– just months before the agency’s security failure in protecting Trump from the assassination attempt, The Center Square reported.

Fitzpatrick sent two FOIA requests, one to DHS and USSS, which is part of DHS, and another to DHS’s Office of Legislative Affairs. The first FOIA requested records, calendar entries, communications and other information related to a specific staffer “or any U.S. Secret Service Office of Intergovernmental and Legislative Affairs employee” and Thompson’s bill. The second request asked for similar information but lists other staffers’ names.