Sunday, March 2, 2025

Bessent Calls Out CBS Host for Downplaying Biden Economy, Panicking Under Trump

'Now that President Trump is in office, there's an 'economic problem'...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called out CBS host Margaret Brennan on Sunday over the legacy media’s role in downplaying the economic turmoil under the Biden administration while suddenly sounding the alarm now that Donald Trump is president. 

Brennan—who has repeatedly been criticized for regurgitating leftist talking points on her Face the Nation show—asked Bessent about Americans’ concerns over the economy. She specifically pressed Bessent on when Americans would begin to see the benefits of Trump’s economic agenda. 

Bessent was taken aback. For years, the legacy media dismissed Americans’ sentiments about the economy, claiming the economy was somehow booming thanks to former President Joe Biden. 

“What I find interesting is, for the past year and a half—and during the campaign—most of the media said, ‘Oh, the economy is great…’ Now that President Trump is in office, there’s an ‘economic problem,’” Bessent said. 

“We were pretty straightforward on this program, sir,” Brennan falsely interjected in her typical dismissive tone.  

Bessent outlined what the Trump administration is doing to undo some of the Biden-era restrictions that Republicans argue put the economy in a chokehold. 

“We are in the process of deregulating, which will free the supply side, and we are cutting back the government spending,” he stated. “It took four years to get us here. President Trump’s been in office five weeks.” 

“What I will point out interest rates—the 10-year bond, which I am focused on—have been down every week since President Trump was president. Mortgage rates have been down every week so that’s a pretty good start,” he added. 

Bessent also discussed the failed economic agreement between Ukraine and the U.S., which went sideways after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attempted to challenge both Trump and Vice President JD Vance during a viral Oval Office meeting on Friday. 

“We were already set up to sign the deal,” Bessent said, clarifying that the agreement is now uncertain due to Zelenskyy’s attitude. 

