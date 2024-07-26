Quantcast
FBI Employee Who Endorsed Trump Shooting under Internal Investigation, Director Says

An FBI employee allegedly made this Facebook post, lamenting that the shooter missed Trump on July 13
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) FBI Director Chris Wray said at a Wednesday congressional hearing that the bureau employee who celebrated the assassination attempt against Donald Trump has been referred to the FBI’s inspection division for disciplinary review.

Wray’s disclosure came in response to questions from Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who was asking about the FBI’s long history of making anti-Trump statements.

“In 2015 and 2016 top FBI officials infamously texted about their insurance policy to make sure Trump was never elected or inaugurated as president,” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, referencing the infamous texts between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok. “Have any FBI agents texted, emailed, or expressed disappointment that Trump survived the assassination attempt?”

Wray responded: “There have been at least two instances, I think, or one instance, of an individual who posted something that I consider outrageous, and, totally inappropriate, and unacceptable, and that individual has been referred to our inspection division.”

Roy asked whether Wray would report other similar incidents to Congress, to which the director responded, “I’ll do my best.”

Wray’s statements corroborated information from ex-FBI agent Kyle Seraphin, who identified the FBI employee as Jenna Howell. Seraphin noted Howell’s anti-Trump posts the day after the shooting.

“Jenna Howell, an @FBI employee who works in the NICS firearms background check unit, posted her disappointment @realDonaldTrump survived an assassination attempt. Jenna has a Top Secret clearance. This is a typical #FBI support employee. And she hates gun owners,” Seraphin said.

Two days later, Seraphin reported that Howell has been suspended.

“Jenna Howell has been suspended pending investigation after a post (below) made on @X exposing her disappointment @realDonaldTrump survived an assassination attempt Saturday. This is being shared by sources familiar with the FBI’s CJIS offices,” he said on July 16.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

