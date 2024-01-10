Hunter Biden PR Stunt Throws Contempt Hearing into Chaos

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Hunter Biden threw Wednesday morning’s much-anticipated congressional contempt hearings into chaos by attending person—drawing the ire of Republicans, who were left open to criticism by not allowing Biden to testify.

There were two hearings Wednesday morning on holding Hunter in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena last month—one in the House Judiciary Committee and one in the House Oversight Committee.

The Oversight Committee’s hearing began with Republicans criticizing Hunter for ducking their subpoenas, only to have the President’s son appear in front of them, seemingly willing to testify immediately.

Of course, Hunter’s appearance was disingenuous. The House Oversight Committee’s subpoena ordered him to be deposed behind closed doors to avoid a public spectacle—which is what happened anyway.

Nevertheless, Republicans were left fumbling for words when a Democrat on the committee proposed a vote to have Hunter testify right then and there. Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., declined to hold the vote, leaving them open to criticism from Democrats.

“It just so happens the witness is here. If the committee wants to hear from the witness and the chairman gave him that option, then the only folks here who don’t want to hear the witness with the American people watching are my friends on the other side of the aisle,” said Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

“I’ll make a motion. Let’s take a vote: Who wants to hear from Hunter right now, today? Anyone?” he asked, prompting Democrats to raise their hands and Republicans to sit there looking constipated.

“I’m a visual learner, and the visual is clear: No one over there wants to hear from the witness.”

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., looked particularly foolish when she accused Hunter of having “no balls to come up here” when Republicans just voted against allowing him to testify.

Mace and other feminine Republicans were left to resort to left-wing talking points—accusing Hunter of “white privilege” and misogyny.

Hunter left when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., began to speak.

🚨BREAKING: Hunter Biden STORMS OUT in the middle of congressional hearing after MTG tries to question him pic.twitter.com/RijwtQcvti — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2024

Greene lamely said Hunter was “terrified of strong Republican women.”

Republicans such as former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen admitted that Hunter completely outfoxed the GOP lawmakers when it came to political optics.

Hahahahaha- Hunter wins! That was GREAT. Congress is the most freckles arm of government unless you are poor. They are a straight institution of bullies who only get over when picking on the weak. Anyone with the ability to fight back can make them all look stupid even an… — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) January 10, 2024

“Hahahahaha- Hunter wins! That was GREAT. Congress is the most [feckless] arm of government unless you are poor. They are a straight institution of bullies who only get over when picking on the weak. Anyone with the ability to fight back can make them all look stupid—even an unemployed addict,” he said.

Neither the Judiciary nor the Oversight committee had voted on their contempt resolutions before the publication of this article.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.