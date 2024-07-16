Just Days after Trump Attack, AOC Returns to Fearmongering about ‘Fascism’

(Headline USA) Just days after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump narrowly failed, “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., reiterated that Trump’s potential return to the White House would bring “fascism” to the U.S.

Ocasio–Cortez made the comment in response to a report that many Democratic lawmakers have “resigned themselves to a second Trump presidency.”

“If you’re a ‘senior Democrat’ that feels this way, you should absolutely retire and make space for true leadership that refuses to resign themselves to fascism,” Ocasio–Cortez wrote on X. “This kind of leadership is functionally useless to the American people. Retire.”

The senior House Democrat told Axios that Trump’s victory in November is all but guaranteed after the attempted assassination.

“We’re so f***ed,” the Democrat added.

Part of the issue now is that the attempted assassination has made replacing President Joe Biden on the top of the Democratic ticket much more difficult. The “post-shooting atmosphere” is “too chaotic” for an “internal battles over leadership,” he said.

Ocasio–Cortez, however, was not one of the Democrats pushing for Biden to step aside. In fact, she offered him an unambiguous endorsement just last week.

“I have spoken to the president over the weekend. I have spoken with him extensively,” she said in a statement. “He made clear then, and he has made clear since, that he is in this race.”

When asked what she would say to her fellow Democratic lawmakers who feel they “need to see more from [Biden],” Ocasio–Cortez said, “That is all up to their own individual determination, but I’m here to make sure we win in November and that is my focus.”