Monday, July 15, 2024

Jen Psaki Complains She Is ‘Scared’ After Trump Assassination Attempt

'We'll see if that programming changes, but if it stays the same, that is escalating it. It is not a civil approach to a convention...'

(Headline USA) Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki complained this week that she was “scared” of what might happen to her and other so-called journalists in the leftist media after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

In an appearance on Meet the Press on Sunday, the MSNBC host attempted to deflect from the role that Democrats and their media allies had played in promoting the stochastic terrorism that led 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks to fire several rounds at Trump on Saturday, killing one Pennsylvania rally-goer and critically injuring others.

Psaki instead played the victim, demanding that Republicans adjust their upcoming convention schedule and planned speakers to “restore civility,” while claiming the Republican National Convention’s current line-up would make things worse.

“The convention is starting, and unless the programming changes, the rhetoric and how the programming is set up is not actually calming the tone or restoring civility,” Psaki claimed.

“We’ll see if that programming changes, but if it stays the same, that is escalating it,” she continued. “It is not a civil approach to a convention.”

Psaki also suggested that Trump would end up encouraging his supporters to “retaliate” on his behalf.

“For anyone out there who has a platform who thinks the moment right now is to be political and attack the other party—you are feeding into the danger,” she said.

“You are making it more likely there’s retaliation,” she continued. “I’m incredibly scared. I’m scared for journalists. I’m scared for people who have public platforms of all parties.”

Trump has issued several statements in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against him, all of which emphasized the need for unity.

“In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Sunday. “I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.”

Trump overwhelmingly won the nomination to be the GOP’s presidential candidate at the Republican National Convention on Monday. He will address the convention in a speech on Thursday night.

