Timing of Obama’s Criticism of Biden Sparks 2024 Rumors: She’s Running?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The timing of an Axios report on Michelle Obama’s frustration with the Biden family coincides suspiciously with President Joe Biden’s humiliating debate with former President Trump.

Critics on social media are speculating whether the Thursday report is part of an effort to thwart the Biden campaign and potentially position Michelle Obama as a replacement for the Democratic nomination ahead of the 2024 election.

“Watching Biden’s excruciating debate performance tonight, I believe the odds are now greater than 80% that the Dems dump Biden,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Twitter. “Nine months ago, on Verdict I predicted that the Dems would replace Biden with Michelle Obama. I think that’s going to happen.”

The Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing chimed in. “‘No way. Michelle Obama says she doesn’t want it.’ Yeah. So did Washington…” he wrote, referring to Founding Father George Washington who initially declined to be the first American president.

Best-selling author and national security expert Brigitte Gabriel echoed Boreign’s and Cruz’s assertions on a tweet. “Michelle Obama is refusing to campaign for Joe Biden because of their disgusting family dynamics. Is the Obama family planning a hostile takeover at the DNC?” she asked.

Journalist Clay Travis questioned the “interesting timing of the story.” Former Texas Senator Don Huffines wrote, “The real winner of tonight’s debate is Michelle Obama… God help us.”

Reports from Axios reveal that Michelle Obama is deeply upset with how the Biden clan has mistreated Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife and a close friend of Michelle.

This frustration has allegedly led Michelle to distance herself from Joe Biden’s shaky re-election campaign, with the former first lady noticeably silent about the campaign on social media.

The relationship between the Obamas and the Bidens reportedly soured in 2015 when then-President Barack Obama asked then-Vice President Joe Biden not to run for the Democratic nomination for president.

The tension reportedly peaked in the fall of 2017 when Barack Obama attended a fundraiser for the Beau Biden Foundation.

After the fundraiser, Barack Obama referred to the Biden dynamics as “weird sh*t.”

He was referring to the fact that Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, had become sexually involved with her brother-in-law, Hunter Biden.