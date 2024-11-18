Anti-Trump Attorney Tells Deep-State Clients to Flee Country before Trump Takes Office

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Politico published an interview with notorious anti-Trump lawyer Mark Zaid on Monday, revealing that Zaid is telling his clients to leave the country before Donald Trump’s inauguration in January.

“There are a small number of people who I have told, ‘Look, you should take a vacation outside of the country around the time of inauguration, just to see what happens,’” Zaid reportedly said in the interview. “Just go on a routine vacation and see what plays out come Jan. 20, 21st, 22nd.”

Mark Zaid is the latest to confirm former and current operatives in DOJ/natsec space are lawyering up in advance of Trump administration. Zaid, a longtime Dem dirty operative, is even advising those high on the hit list to leave the country—and seek mental health help. pic.twitter.com/OsrjX0B9ln — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) November 18, 2024

Politico’s article came a day after NBC News reported that DOJ and FBI officials are hiring lawyers in anticipation of Matt Gaetz becoming the country’s next Attorney General.

Zaid has a long list of unsavory and controversial clients.

A self-described advocate for whistleblowers, Zaid has worked on a wide variety of politically charged matters, including the first Trump impeachment. His clients have included Facebook’s dubious pro-censorship whistleblower, Frances Haugen; the brother of impeacher-turned-war profiteer Alexander Vindman; and a slew of CIA agents who’ve made numerous unfounded claims about having so-called “Havana Syndrome.”

More recently, he was hired on by Secret Service agent Dana DuBrey, who was a site agent involved with the security failures at the July 13 Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania—where Trump was nearly assassinated.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the House and Senate have both told the DOJ to preserve all its records from its cases against Trump.

“With President Trump’s decisive victory this week, we are concerned that the Office of Special Counsel may attempt to purge relevant records, communications, and documents responsive to our numerous requests for information. The Office of Special Counsel is not immune from transparency or above accountability for its actions,” Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said earlier this month in a letter to Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.