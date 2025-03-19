Quantcast
Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Anti-Musk Radicals Create Tesla Hit List, Encourage Attacks

'I do think this is an act of domestic terrorism. When we catch those people, you will find out that they were paid by people who were very highly political on the left...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
This image provided by Alcides Antunes shows a Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside President-elect Donald Trump's Las Vegas hotel early Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (Alcides Antunes via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAHave you bought a Tesla recently? Your phone number and home address, along with that of DOGE staffers, may have been posted on an online hit list.

Dubbed DOGEQuest, the hitlist features a U.S. map pinpointing the addresses of DOGE staffers, Tesla dealerships and charging stations, and even Tesla vehicles—presumably locating where they can be found.  

DOGEQuest’s cursor sports a Molotov cocktail icon and appears to encourage users to vandalize Tesla vehicles, making clear its violent intent. 

The website mocks its stated purpose: to connect “like-minded Tesla owners with one another, facilitating a vibrant community through shared contact information.”  

The hitlist then encourages violence against Tesla vehicles, saying, “If you’re on the hunt for a Tesla to unleash your artistic flair with a spray can, just step outside—no map needed!” Though, it later clarifies that “DOGEQUEST neither endorses nor condemns any actions.” 

Those who want their information removed must submit documentation proving they sold their Tesla. The website anticipates it will be taken down and even encourages users to copy its content. 

As if that weren’t enough, the site appears to dox FBI Director Kash Patel, exposing his home and email addresses.

Musk described the website as “extreme domestic terrorism.” 

The hitlist’s launch comes amid a series of violent attacks targeting Tesla vehicles and dealerships. The FBI and ATF are investigating damage to Cybertrucks at a dealership in Kansas City.  

Moreover, hundreds of rioters gathered outside Tesla dealerships on Saturday in protest of Musk’s involvement in President Donald Trump’s DOGE task force. 

Trump warned that those carrying out violence against Teslas could be charged with domestic terrorism, declaring: “I do think this is an act of domestic terrorism. When we catch those people, you will find out that they were paid by people who were very highly political on the left.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner.
