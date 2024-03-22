Another Satanic Cultist Jailed, This One a British Teenager

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) BBC News reported Friday that a teenager who participated in chat groups promoting Satanism, Nazism and pedophilia has been imprisoned on terrorism charges and for having videos of a girl cutting his name into her body.

BBC said it could publicly name the teenager, 17-year-old Vincent Charlton, of Birtley, Gateshead, after it made an application to the court. According to the BBC, Charlton pleaded guilty in 2023 to disseminating terrorist publications, four counts of possessing documents useful to a terrorist, and making and possessing indecent images of children.

A UK judge reportedly sentenced Charlton to 22 months imprisonment, saying there was a “significant risk of him causing serious harm.”

According to prosecutors, Charlton’s mobile phone contained videos of a 13-year-old girl in the US. The prosecution said the messages between them “demonstrate the control Vincent exerted over a vulnerable young child which caused her to harm herself and send images of that harm to him.”

“In one online channel Charlton uploaded 939 documents, including bomb-making manuals,” BBC reported.

“When asked by another user if he was going to ‘blow up a school,’ Charlton responded by saying ‘of course,’ and then shared a guide on how to build a pipe bomb and another on assassination techniques.”

BBC also reported evidence that Charlton was a member of a Telegram group associated with 764—an online Satanic cult that targets young girls and encourages them to commit sexual acts and self-harm.

Additionally, the judge reportedly said Charlton had promoted the Order of the Nine Angles— a terroristic cult that seeks to corrupt the youth with the end goal of accelerating the collapse of Western society.

According to the Justice Department, the 764 cult “represents a radical shift in the group to specifically target children and use [child porn] and videos depicting animal cruelty, self-harm, and other acts of violence to accelerate chaos in society,” the DOJ said in recent court filings.

Charlton is one of a slew of O9A- and 764-affiliated Satanists to be prosecuted in recent months.

The government’s crackdown on the above-mentioned Satanic pedophile groups started in November 2021, when the FBI arrested 764 member Angel Almeida. Details of Almeida’s 764 activities weren’t made public until records about his case were unsealed late last year.

More recently, the Justice Department filed charges in December against another 764 member, Kalana Limkin, for allegedly promoting child pornography, sexual extortion, and trafficking, animal cruelty and self-harm of minors.

Additionally, last month U.S. Marshals arrested 764 member Kyle Spitze on child porn charges. Spitze’s disturbing story can be read here.

And more recently as it pertains to teenage members, Canadian police announced last month the arrest of a 14-year-old male who was affiliated with 764.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.