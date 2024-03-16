Quantcast
Friday, March 15, 2024

Another Non-White NYC Subway Vigilante Goes Uncharged

'The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing but, at this stage, evidence of self-defense precludes us from filing any criminal charges against the shooter...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
NYC subway attack
New York police officers respond to the scene where a fight was reported on a subway train,. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) New York City prosecutors said on March 15, 2024, that the man from Brooklyn who shot another man who attacked him on a subway train will not be charged because the action was considered self-defense.

Last year, Daniel Penny was in a similar situation when he defended himself and other people on a subway train, but prosecutors didn’t consider it self-defense. Someone may assume that it happened because Penny was white. This assumption would be supported by the pattern of the prosecutors and mass media turning their backs whenever a non-white person acts like a vigilante.

“Yesterday’s shooting inside a crowded subway car was shocking and deeply upsetting. The investigation into this tragic incident is ongoing but, at this stage, evidence of self-defense precludes us from filing any criminal charges against the shooter,” Oren Yaniv, a spokesman for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, said in a March 15, 2024, statement that was sent to the New York Post.

The shooter, who was identified by law-enforcement sources and a relative as a 32-year-old dad-of-two Younece Obuad, was freed after being questioned by authorities the day after the shooting happened.

The man who was shot by Obuad was Dajuan Robinson, 36. Obuad shot at him four times, with two bullets hitting the right side of his face — including through his eye — one hitting the neck and another one in the chest. Sources also noted that Robinson was stabbed twice in the back.

As of March 15, 2024, Robinson is hospitalized in critical condition.

“I applaud the Brooklyn district attorney for exercising the prosecutorial discretion to realize that somebody who was forced to defend himself and others shouldn’t be subjected to a criminal indictment. I think that’s how it should play out,’’ Penny’s lawyer, Thomas Kenniff, said.

However, Obuad is not an innocent person. The Post reported that Obuad was previously arrested on drug-peddling charges in East New York, Brooklyn, on Feb . 20, 2024, because he allegedly sold Subozone — a drug used to treat opioid addiction — to an undercover cop.

