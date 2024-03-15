Quantcast
Biden ICE Officials Met w/ Radical Leftist Org That Wants to Abolish the Agency

'I don’t know why they do half of the things they do anymore. So much pandering to those who hate us and want us to disappear...'

Immigration and Customs Enforcement
A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer stands on duty. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USA) Top Biden administration officials leading Immigration and Customs Enforcement met this week with a leftist organization that has called for the abolition of the agency.

ICE revealed in a press release that it held a meeting with the National Immigration Project this month as part of the agency’s “efforts to engage with stakeholders from across the immigration policy spectrum.”

The National Immigration Project is a radical group that has repeatedly advocated against ICE, calling for the agency to be defunded and the detention of illegal immigrants banned.

In a July 2023 post, for example, the NIP called on the Biden administration to “divest” from ICE and US Customs and Border Protection

Earlier that year, in January, NIP claimed, “Mandatory detention laws were created to funnel immigrants into detention centers. To decrease and finally end immigration detention, we must end the use of mandatory detention laws.”

A spokesperson for NIP admitted the group was “puzzled” why ICE announced their meeting in a press release.

When asked what the ICE officials were there to discuss, NIP said the meeting wasn’t “noteworthy” and that it was an “ordinary course stakeholder engagement organizations regularly have with government agencies to discuss any number of advocacy issues and priorities,” according to the New York Post.

An ICE source agreed that the agency’s decision to have the meeting in the first place was bizarre.

“I don’t know why they do half of the things they do anymore. So much pandering to those who hate us and want us to disappear,” the source told the Post.

The Biden administration has come under bipartisan fire in recent months for its handling of the migrant crisis.

Critics have pointed out that ICE, under the direction of Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, has effectively stopped deporting illegal immigrants.

