Judge Napolitano Unveils Trump’s Private Remarks on JFK Tapes

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Resurfaced remarks by Judge Andrew Napolitano have shed light on former President Donald Trump’s decision not to release the remaining classified documents of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Trump allegedly confided in Napolitano and implied that the judge wouldn’t have released the files “either” had he seen their content, presumably due to potentially damning content.

Judge Napolitano: “I told Trump, ‘you promised you would release the records of the JFK assassination.’ He said to me ‘If they showed you what they showed me, you wouldn’t have released it either.’ I said ‘Who’s they? What did they show you?’ Trump said “Someday when we’re not on… pic.twitter.com/Z4I8jkknDX — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) March 15, 2024

The judge’s comments gained renewed attention in a video shared on Friday, which has since garnered over 2 million views. However, the original clip is traced to the Aug. 17 episode of the Judging Freedom podcast.

In the podcast, Napolitano discussed Trump’s decision to partially disclose the 1963 assassination files while withholding some at the request of the FBI and CIA.

In 2017, Trump made public 2,800 documents but opted not to release more pending federal review in 2018, citing potential harm to U.S. national security.

Napolitano recalled pressing Trump about the documents. “I told Trump, ‘You promised you would release the records of the JFK assassination,’” he said, recounting an alleged conversation with the former president.

He further revealed that he asked Trump to clarify whom he referred to as “they” in his remarks.

“What did they show you,” Napolitano inquired, to which Trump allegedly responded, “Someday when we’re not on the phone and there aren’t 15 people listening to the call, I’ll tell you.'”

The former president, currently the presumptive Republican candidate for president, vowed to release all documents if elected in 2024.

“When I return to the White House, I will declassify and unseal all JFK assassination related documents,” Trump declared on a 2023 Truth Social post. “It’s been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!”

Trump’s statements followed President Joe Biden’s announcement that the National Archives had completed the review of the currently classified documents, although he stated that he wouldn’t release some of these files at their request.

“This action reflects his instruction that all information related to President Kennedy’s assassination should be released, except when the strongest possible reasons council otherwise,” claimed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.