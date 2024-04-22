Quantcast
Monday, April 22, 2024

Another GOP Lawmaker Accuses Rep. Gaetz of Paying ‘Minors’ for Sexual Favors

'It’s my absolute honor to be in Congress, but I serve with some real scumbags...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rep. Gonzales on Fox News Sunday (Source: Screenshot)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, didn’t hold back in his criticism of certain Republicans within the hard conservative block. 

In an interview on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Gonzales bluntly labeled Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Bob Good, R-Va., as “scumbags.” 

“I served 20 years in the military. It’s my absolute honor to be in Congress, but I serve with some real scumbags,” Gonzales stated, launching into his critique of Gaetz. “Look, Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with him at drug parties.”

Gonzales’s accusations mirrored those of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who similarly accused Gaetz of engaging in sexual activity with a minor. McCarthy contends that Gaetz’s efforts to halt a House Ethics Committee investigation into these allegations led to the motion to vacate, ultimately costing McCarthy his position.

In response to Gonzales’s accusations, Gaetz took to Twitter, alleging that the “Occasionally-Republican” was “laundering lies to CNN.” He further remarked, “The Texas Republican Party has rightly censured Tony for supporting gun control and amnesty.”

Turning his attention to Good, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, Gonzales asserted, “Bob Good endorsed my opponent, a known neo-Nazi. These people used to walk around with white hoods at night. Now, they’re walking around white hoods in the daytime.” 

Gonzales’s comments came in response to a question from CNN host Dana Bash regarding Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threat to initiate a motion to vacate, aiming to oust Johnson from the speakership position. 

“Do you have confidence that at this point, given that it is still possible that Marjorie Taylor Greene will push to vacate to kick them out of the speaker’s chair that he can survive,” Bash asked Gonzales.

In response, Gonzales expressed confidence, stating, “He will survive. Look, the House is a rough and rowdy place, but Mike Johnson is going to be just fine.” 

At the heart of the motion to vacate threat lies Johnson’s repeated willingness to break party lines in support of Democratic-led initiatives, including two controversial bills that allocate funding to the federal government with limited Republican support. 

Most recently, Johnson faced criticism for spearheading the passage of a $95 billion foreign aid bill, allocating $60.8 billion to Ukraine, $26.4 billion to Israel and $8 billion to bolster Indo-Pacific security.

