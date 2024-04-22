Quantcast
Monday, April 22, 2024

LA Mayor Karen Bass’s Home Broken Into; Suspect Identified

'There were no injuries to the occupants during this incident...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Karen Bass
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass delivers her first State of the City address. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The official residence of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass fell victim to a break-in by a suspect who has since been apprehended. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday while Bass and her family were inside Getty House. 

The suspect, identified as Ephraim Matthew Hunter, allegedly smashed a window to gain entry before being apprehended by officers. He was charged with burglary.

“The Los Angeles Police Department responded and took a suspect into custody with out incident,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter. “There were no injuries to the occupants during this incident.”

The police department declined to release further details pending an investigation. 

In a press statement, the Mayor’s Office thanked the LAPD for their prompt response and the quick apprehension of the alleged suspect. 

Getty House serves as the official residence of the elected Los Angeles mayor. Bass moved into the home in January 2023 after being elected mayor a month earlier. 

Bass served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 until 2022. A Democrat, she was once considered by then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to be his running mate. 

Bass, a left-wing Democrat, faced staunch opposition from the Los Angeles police union during her mayoral campaign. 

As a member of Congress, Bass spearheaded federal police reform efforts. 

According to KTLA, violent crime and homicide decreased in Los Angeles in 2023. However, property crime rose by 3.5 percent compared to 2022.  

Citywide thefts, including retail theft, skyrocketed by 16 percent, with at least 137 flash mob robberies occurring in 2023. 

Headline USA contacted Bass’s office for comments but did not immediately receive a response before this story’s publication. The LAPD did not respond to calls from Headline USA.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Newsom Panics ‘Overindulgence’ in Trump Trial Bolstering Political Support
Next article
Another GOP Lawmaker Accuses Rep. Gaetz of Paying ‘Minors’ for Sexual Favors

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com