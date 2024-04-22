LA Mayor Karen Bass’s Home Broken Into; Suspect Identified

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The official residence of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass fell victim to a break-in by a suspect who has since been apprehended.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday while Bass and her family were inside Getty House.

The suspect, identified as Ephraim Matthew Hunter, allegedly smashed a window to gain entry before being apprehended by officers. He was charged with burglary.

“The Los Angeles Police Department responded and took a suspect into custody with out incident,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter. “There were no injuries to the occupants during this incident.”

The suspect was identified as Ephraim Matthew Hunter, a 29-year-old resident of Los Angeles. Hunter was booked for 459 PC-Burglary under booking number 6796415. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) April 22, 2024

The police department declined to release further details pending an investigation.

In a press statement, the Mayor’s Office thanked the LAPD for their prompt response and the quick apprehension of the alleged suspect.

Getty House serves as the official residence of the elected Los Angeles mayor. Bass moved into the home in January 2023 after being elected mayor a month earlier.

Bass served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 until 2022. A Democrat, she was once considered by then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to be his running mate.

Bass, a left-wing Democrat, faced staunch opposition from the Los Angeles police union during her mayoral campaign.

As a member of Congress, Bass spearheaded federal police reform efforts.

According to KTLA, violent crime and homicide decreased in Los Angeles in 2023. However, property crime rose by 3.5 percent compared to 2022.

Citywide thefts, including retail theft, skyrocketed by 16 percent, with at least 137 flash mob robberies occurring in 2023.

Headline USA contacted Bass’s office for comments but did not immediately receive a response before this story’s publication. The LAPD did not respond to calls from Headline USA.