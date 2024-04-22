Quantcast
Monday, April 22, 2024

Zelenskyy Keeps Quiet on Even More U.S. Funding Demands, Won’t Detail Timeline

'Will you still need as much aid this time next year?...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, is escorted by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as he comes to the Capitol in Washington, to issue a plea for Congress to break its deadlock and approve continued wartime funding for Ukraine, Dec. 12, 2023. Two months later, that aid request had still not been met but Schumer and McConnell are keeping the Senate in session on Super Bowl weekend to force funding for Ukraine and Israel. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refrained from confirming whether additional U.S. funding would be required as his country confronts Russian aggression, in the wake of the House’s contentious approval of a $95 billion foreign aid package.

In a Sunday interview with NBC News’s Meet the Press, hosted by Kristen Welker, Zelenskyy did not assert that the allocated $65 billion would suffice to secure victory in the war against Russia, nor did he provide a definitive timeline for its resolution. 

During the interview, Welker queried Zelenskyy, “President Zelenskyy, as you know, this aid was held up for half a year because there is fierce opposition to sending more aid to Ukraine, particularly amongst some Republicans. How long should Americans be expected to fund the war in Ukraine?”

In response, as translated into English, Zelenskyy asserted, “The Americans are not funding the war in Ukraine. They first and foremost, protect freedom and democracy all over Europe. And Ukraine is fighting, and Ukraine is sending its best sons and daughters to the front lines.”

Expanding on his stance, Zelenskyy argued that Ukraine’s current struggle against Russia inherently shields NATO countries from potential Russian aggression. 

“This is the price for all Europe, for all of NATO,” he added. “It produces the price for everyone, including the U.S. As the leader in the NATO. U.S. Army does not have to fight protecting NATO countries. Ukrainians are doing that.” 

Welker pressed further on the timeline of the conflict and the potential necessity for future funding. 

“But President Zelenskyy, can you give Americans a sense of the timeline? Will you still need as much aid this time next year? Or do you think you can turn the corner on Russia? What’s the timeline?” she asked. 

Zelenskyy responded by claiming that the timeline depends on how quick he gets the weapons to the battlegrounds. 

“But giving U.S. specific timeline of the war, well, it depends on how soon we get this aid,” he claimed. “There are so many variables, so many factors. Sometimes when we protect the important line, you retreat because you don’t have enough forces and equipment. And retake, it would take two or three times more. I’m not saying that this is how it’s going to end up. But things are possible.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Another GOP Lawmaker Accuses Rep. Gaetz of Paying ‘Minors’ for Sexual Favors

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com