Zelenskyy Keeps Quiet on Even More U.S. Funding Demands, Won’t Detail Timeline

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refrained from confirming whether additional U.S. funding would be required as his country confronts Russian aggression, in the wake of the House’s contentious approval of a $95 billion foreign aid package.

In a Sunday interview with NBC News’s Meet the Press, hosted by Kristen Welker, Zelenskyy did not assert that the allocated $65 billion would suffice to secure victory in the war against Russia, nor did he provide a definitive timeline for its resolution.

During the interview, Welker queried Zelenskyy, “President Zelenskyy, as you know, this aid was held up for half a year because there is fierce opposition to sending more aid to Ukraine, particularly amongst some Republicans. How long should Americans be expected to fund the war in Ukraine?”

In response, as translated into English, Zelenskyy asserted, “The Americans are not funding the war in Ukraine. They first and foremost, protect freedom and democracy all over Europe. And Ukraine is fighting, and Ukraine is sending its best sons and daughters to the front lines.”

Expanding on his stance, Zelenskyy argued that Ukraine’s current struggle against Russia inherently shields NATO countries from potential Russian aggression.

“This is the price for all Europe, for all of NATO,” he added. “It produces the price for everyone, including the U.S. As the leader in the NATO. U.S. Army does not have to fight protecting NATO countries. Ukrainians are doing that.”

Welker pressed further on the timeline of the conflict and the potential necessity for future funding.

“But President Zelenskyy, can you give Americans a sense of the timeline? Will you still need as much aid this time next year? Or do you think you can turn the corner on Russia? What’s the timeline?” she asked.

Zelenskyy responded by claiming that the timeline depends on how quick he gets the weapons to the battlegrounds.

“But giving U.S. specific timeline of the war, well, it depends on how soon we get this aid,” he claimed. “There are so many variables, so many factors. Sometimes when we protect the important line, you retreat because you don’t have enough forces and equipment. And retake, it would take two or three times more. I’m not saying that this is how it’s going to end up. But things are possible.”