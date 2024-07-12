Quantcast
An Old Reliable: US Officials Revive Dubious Claims of ‘Russian’ Interference

'It's all the tactics we've seen before...'

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) U.S. officials are cynically raising the alarm yet again, claiming that Russia is attempting to interfere in the 2024 presidential elections. 

Sounding like a broken record and citing no evidence, officials within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) declared on Tuesday that Russia poses a “preeminent threat” to the election and is mimicking alleged past interference efforts. 

To many Americans, the assertion of Russian interference sounds familiar. The left raised similar allegations in 2016 and again in 2020.  

For years, Democrats peddled the demonstrably false claim that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win against disgraced Democrat Hillary Clinton. No evidence has ever been produced to back this claim, according to the Mueller Report.

In 2020, Democrats again cited “Russian” disinformation to block the spread of the politically damning New York Post report on the Biden family laptop.

Helping the Big Tech-led censorship of the laptop were 51 “spies who lied,” claiming that the laptop was part of a Russian campaign. Americans now know that the laptop proved Biden was aware of his son’s shady business dealings, contradicting years-long assertions otherwise. 

Fast forward to 2024, and U.S. intel officials are back at it again. 

“It’s all the tactics we’ve seen before, primarily through social media, efforts using influential U.S. voices to amplify their narratives and other tactics,” an official alleged, according to Fox News. 

“As far as who they’re targeting, what we can say today is, Russia is sophisticated enough to know that, targeting swing state voters is, particularly valuable to them,” the official added. 

According to the individual, Russia is particularly interested in changing public opinion about the presidential and Senate elections and is echoing past “preferences” in elections. 

“We haven’t observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections,” the official concluded, according to The Wall Street Journal.

