Chuck Todd Admits Cabinet Member Warned Him of Biden’s Mental Fitness 2 Years Ago

(Headline USA) NBC’s Chuck Todd admitted this week that a member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet told him two years ago that the 81-year-old president was not fit to run for reelection.

During an episode on “The Chuck Toddcast” with Politico columnist Jonathan Martin, Todd and Martin blasted Democrats for refusing to publicly voice their concerns about Biden’s mental fitness.

“I had a Cabinet secretary two years ago—two years ago—out of the blue asked me, ‘Do you really think he’s gonna? He can’t run again like this.’” Todd noted.

“And I said, ‘Well, you have more interaction with him than I do.’” he continued. “And they said, ‘I don’t have a lot of interaction with him.’ This is a pretty senior Cabinet secretary. This was two years ago.”



Todd went on to add that Biden’s age has been the “classic open secret, the nonversation. It’s the story everybody knows, and that everybody was afraid to talk about.”

Todd did not bother to explain why he, like the other Democrats, did not come forward with his own concerns about Biden’s mental capacity until after the first presidential debate. However, he has been a particularly vocal critic when it comes to denouncing what he perceives to be the “credibility issues” of his right-wing ideological counterparts, including former Republican National Committee chair Ronna Romney McDaniel.

Todd had an on-air meltdown when the ousted RINO chairwoman accepted a position as an NBC News correspondent in March. McDaniel was forced to depart the network shortly thereafter.

During his recent podcast, the former Meet the Press host went on to suggest that his view of Biden has changed significantly, especially as Biden continues to rebuff Democratic demands for him to abandon his reelection bid.

“Everything I’ve learned, it has made me rethink a lot of the Biden biography,” Todd said.

“I still can’t believe he ran for president in the first place, given that his family was in crisis in 2018,” he continued, likely alluding to the drug issues that his son Hunter was facing at the time, which have since been confirmed by the laptop that mainstream media outlets claimed was “Russian disinformation” before the 2020 election.

“And now, looking at his behavior now, in clinging to this, I think the entire narrative on Joe Biden is gonna change,” Todd continued, referring to the “narrative” that has been carefully crafted by leftist media in collusion with Democrat party operatives.

With the president refusing to step out of the way and follow marching orders, the lapdog media’s new refrain about Biden, Todd continued, would be that “Everything’s been about his ambition, and his ambition comes first.”



Biden insisted in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopolous last week that he has no intention of dropping out of the 2024 race, and that the only way he would consider doing so is if the “Lord almighty” told him to.