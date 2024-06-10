Lying ‘Intel’ Officials Stand by Debunked ‘Russian Disinfo’ Claim on Biden Laptop

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The infamous intelligence officials who falsely labeled Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation” have shown no remorse for their failed attempt to shield Joe Biden from scandal, reported Breitbart on Monday.

Not one of the 51 signatories has retracted their claims. They penned a notorious letter during the 2024 presidential election, asserting that the laptop—which confirmed Joe Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter Biden’s dubious business dealings—was fake.

But it was not.

James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence under Obama, stated he had no regrets about signing the letter, despite the FBI confirming during Hunter Biden’s criminal trial that the laptop was genuine.

Ronald Marks, Marc Polymeropoulos, Douglas Wise, Paul Kolbe, John Sipher, Emile Nakhleh and Gerald O’Shea, also signatories, claimed through their attorney that signing the letter was “patriotic.”

“There continues to be by many a calculated or woefully ignorant interpretation of the October 2020 letter signed by fifty-one former intelligence officials concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop,” they claimed in remarks to Fox News.

“A careful and objective reading of the document reflects that even today its content is accurate,” they falsely asserted, describing the letter as merely a “warning” about potential foreign interference in U.S. elections.

Greg Treverton, the former chair of the National Intelligence Council, dismissed the controversy, calling the letter “very old news” and insisting his statements were “true.” They were not.

Russ Travers, former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, claimed the letter had been “addressed” several years ago. It had not.

The letter, initially published by Politico’s infamous Natasha Bertrand, argued that the trove of emails on the laptop—which revealed Joe Biden’s active role in Hunter’s business dealings—had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

They added, “If we are right, this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election, and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this.”

Despite their attempts to dismiss the laptop as fake news, it was not.

The DOJ ultimately used the same laptop as evidence in a criminal prosecution against Hunter Biden for allegedly lying on a federal gun form about his drug abuse.