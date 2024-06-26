CIA Paid Spies Who Falsely Dubbed Biden Laptop Russian Disinfo

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The CIA paid several self-proclaimed intelligence experts who falsely claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign before the 2020 election, House Republicans announced on Tuesday.

Even more, reports to Congress by the CIA revealed that the federal agency was taken aback by the infamous letter signed by 51 spies, which alleged that the emergence of the laptop, incriminating then-candidate Joe Biden, was merely a Russian attack.

Documents shared to Congress by the CIA exposed that former CIA acting director Michael Morell, the man behind the letter, was contracted with the spy agency when he led efforts to conceive the letter.

Former CIA inspector general David Buckley also received taxpayer dollars, according to an interim report from two House committees. Moreover, at least two other signees received CIA contracts when they signed the heavily partisan letter.

It remains unclear why the CIA allowed some of its contractors to play such a partisan role in leading a letter that sought to undermine the laptop’s exposé, which implicated Joe Biden in the business dealings of his embattled son, Hunter Biden.

The letter was used by Big Tech platforms to ban the New York Post’s first reporting of the laptop and any other individual who shared the report. Joe Biden would use the fake letter to defend himself from attacks.

“There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plant. Five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except his good friend Rudy Giuliani,” Biden claimed at the time.

Morell denied being a contractor, claiming, “If you write that, you would [be] wrong,” yet he failed to provide details on why the CIA listed him as a contractor in documents. “It’s wrong,” he added, contradicting documents provided by the CIA to House Republicans.

In a letter to Congress, CIA Deputy General Counsel Robert Dugas listed Morell as a contractor. “I write to provide an UNCLASSIFIED document related to your … letters seeking information,” Dugas told Congress, sharing a chart of five individuals that listed Morell and Buckley as contractors on the date the infamous letter was published.

CIA officials voiced concerns about the letter, according to the New York Post. “This frustrates me,” an unnamed CIA official wrote on Oct. 20, 2020. “I don’t think it is helpful to the Agency in the long run.”

Another added, “I also love that at least a few of the random signatures belong to individuals currently working here on contracts…”