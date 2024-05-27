N.Y. Leftists Introduce Bill to Make State Less White

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Far-left politicians in New York are currently pushing a controversial bill to make the Empire State less “white,” critics of the bill said.

Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas, D-Queens, and Sen. Michael Gianaris, D-Queens, sponsored the legislation that would mandate state agencies and other entities use separate categories for Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) New Yorkers when collecting demographics data, instead of relying on the U.S. Census, which classifies them under one “white” umbrella, the New York Post reported.

On May 23, 2024, the state Senate unanimously voted to pass the legislation, but González-Rojas’ version of the bill still faces pushback in the Assembly.

The news source reported that both pols argued MENA people don’t benefit from “white privilege,” instead facing discrimination every day by being falsely associated with the 9/11 terror attacks.

The current system shuts MENA individuals out of qualifying for minority-owned business grants, language programs and other critical government aid and services by labeling them white, the supporters of the legislation said.

“This bill isn’t anti-white – it’s pro-MENA. Data is power. It will give elected representatives and state agencies and institutions the tools to better understand the unique and diverse needs of all New Yorkers,” González-Rojas said.

State Assemblyman Alec Brook-Kransy, R-Brooklyn, disagreed by saying he believes the actual purpose of the bill is “de-whiting” of New York.

“I am deeply concerned that this further separation of New Yorkers into categories… may lead to more division. If the desire is inclusion, then why are we pushing a path of forcing legislation that will clearly result in separation and further division in our society?” he said.

State Assemblyman Sam Pirozzolo, R-Staten Island, agreed with Brook-Kransy by saying the bill is hypocritical.

“They want to fight systemic exclusion with systemic exclusion. Instead of trying to help and uplift everyone, they are fanning the flame of racial division,” he said.