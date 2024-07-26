Amazon Sold ‘Dead’ Trump Shirts While Banning ‘Trans’ Criticism

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Jeff Bezos’s Amazon allowed a retailer to sell t-shirts featuring the sinister phrase, “The Only Good Trump Is a Dead One,” just days before President Donald Trump narrowly escaped death in an assassination attempt, Headline USA has learned.

Social media critics first noticed the sale on Thursday afternoon and called out the $1.8 trillion company for permitting such disturbing listings. The name of the store selling the shirts was not immediately available.

An Amazon spokesperson told Headline USA that the item was “removed due to noncompliance with our guidelines.” The spokesperson did not specify how many shirts were sold or whether the company would still process the profits.

NEW: ‘The Only Good Trump Is a Dead One’ apparel is selling on Amazon after Trump was nearly assas*nated in Pennsylvania. The shop who is selling the apparel appears to have set it up just to sell these three products considering there are no other products. Amazon has likely… pic.twitter.com/3778V2W4Bv — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 25, 2024

The shirts, priced at $20.00, came in ten different colors and various sizes. An alleged description of the sale claimed the t-shirts were “great for anybody,” including parents, grandparents, offspring, spouses or friends, according to Fox Business..

According to the outlet, the listing went active on July 6—seven days before Trump was nearly assassinated in an attack that shocked the nation.

On July 13, failed assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire on Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Crooks’s bullets grazed Trump’s right ear, fatally wounded former firefighter Corey Comperatore and critically injured two others.

“Corey, Corey, Corey.” Trump delivers a moving tribute to firefighter Corey Comperatore, who was killed Saturday by Trump’s would-be assassin. pic.twitter.com/9z8gFgNNIm — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) July 19, 2024

The fact that Amazon allowed the listing to remain active for several days contrasts sharply with its past actions on items deemed offensive by the left

In 2021, Amazon banned the sale of Ryan T. Anderson’s book, When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment. The same year, Amazon temporarily banned Abigail Shrier’s Irreversible Damage, a book some on the left deemed “anti-trans.”

It's been almost a year since Amazon delisted my book, "When Harry Became Sally." The @DailySignal sent a crew out to my home to do a short video on what happened–and why it matters. Ultimately it's a sign both of strength–and weakness–when it comes to BigTech & trans ideology pic.twitter.com/diRwMNyDQJ — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) January 10, 2022

In 2015, the company shut down the sale of the Confederate Flag after the inhumane shooting of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Amazon allows the sale of Antifa and anti-law enforcement merchandise despite claiming on its website that it “does not allow products that promote, incite or glorify hatred, violence, racial, sexual or religious intolerance or promote organizations with such views.”

A Headline USA review of Amazon’s listings showed the sale of pro-Karl Marx shirts and other “Resist Fascism” items.