Trump Opposes Using 25th Amendment Against Biden, Says Kamala Is ‘More Dangerous’

(Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump argued this week against invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Joe Biden from office, warning it would be more “dangerous” to put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge.

“I don’t think they should use the 25th Amendment,” Trump told Fox News on Thursday. “Not long to go, you know, we have four months now [until the election], and then he’s got another month and a half.”

He added that removing Biden now could create even more instability.

“I will say this: The world is in a very dangerous place,” Trump noted.

“I think if [Biden] goes, [Kamala] then takes over and she’s worse than he is,” he continued. “I believe she’s a San Francisco radical. I believe she’s actually much worse and a way worse candidate than he is, and she’s not doing very well.”

Several Republican leaders have called on Biden’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, arguing that if Biden is not physically well enough to run for reelection, then he isn’t physically well enough to serve out his term.

Headline USA previously made the case that a similar GOP-led effort to impeach Biden was dead in the water primarily because the alternative would be having Harris lead the country.

Harris became the Democratic Party’s de-facto presidential nominee this week after Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed her.

Just as with Biden, no other viable candidate had stepped forward as of Thursday night to challenge her, meaning that the Democratic National Committee is likely to confirm her nomination on Aug. 1 without anyone having ever voted for her directly.



Trump has welcomed the new challenge, calling her a “horrible” candidate.

“I thought he was terrible, but she was terrible. She was horrible,” he said of Harris’s short-lived 2020 Democratic presidential campaign.

When asked if America could survive Harris winning November’s election, Trump said, “No,” and slammed Harris for being “the most radical person we’ve probably had in office.”

Citing Harris’s viral debate performance against Biden during the 2020 primary, during which she suggested Biden was racist, Trump added: “She was the meanest person up there. She was meaner to [Biden] than anybody else. She accused him of being racist with the buses. Not a very good debater and nasty, just nasty to him. And when he chose her, I said ‘How do you do that?’ A person treats you so badly—he was treated so badly during the debates.”

The former president also responded to Harris having refered to Trump himself as a “predator” in a speech this week.

“I think it’s disgusting,” he replied. “They say, ‘Sir, be nice. You just got hit with a bullet. Maybe he’s changed. Be nice.’ And I’d love to be nice, but I’m dealing against real garbage when you hear that.”