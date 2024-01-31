‘Alligator Moats:’ Dem’s Depiction of ‘MAGA’ Border Spurs Unexpected Praise for Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., found his dramatic characterization of the so-called “MAGA plan for the border” widely shared on social media—but not for the reasons Garcia intended.

“The Donald Trump and MAGA plan is alligator moats, bombing northern Mexico, shooting migrants in the legs and electrifying the fence and putting spikes on them,” Garcia said during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s impeachment.

However, Garcia’s exaggerated depiction of the plan, supposedly proposed by former President Donald Trump and House Republicans, unexpectedly garnered praise on social media. Twitter critics suggested that such extreme measures would, ironically, make them more likely to vote for Trump.

I already support Trump, you don’t have to convince me more. https://t.co/k5svrOsNvS — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 30, 2024

In response to Garcia’s attempt to counter Republicans’ objections to the bipartisan border deal being negotiated in the Senate, popular Twitter page Wall Street Silver stated, “I already support Trump; you don’t have to convince me more.”

Miranda Devine, an author and New York Post columnist, mocked the Garcia, saying, “Democrats now doing campaign ads for Trump!” She implied that Garcia’s portrayal could unintentionally boost Trump’s popularity.

Democrats now doing campaign ads for Trump! 🤣 https://t.co/CxQUlMRunc — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 30, 2024

Siraj Hashmi, a podcaster and creator of the List Comes for All, humorously remarked, “‘libs, stop making Trump sound so much cooler than he is’ challenge. IMPOSSIBLE.”

Another user, addressing his 200,000 followers, claimed that if Trump were to implement the policies suggested by Garcia, “he’d be elected president for life.”

Dinesh D’Souza, a movie director and podcaster, sarcastically posted: “I don’t think alligators in moats will be enough.” Referring to Garcia’s allegations, D’Souza added, “We need xenophobic, racist alligators. Anyone know how to train alligators for this purpose, so they are ‘ready to serve’ in a second Trump administration?”

Podcaster Robby Starbuck added a playful touch: “Replace the shooting part with lasers, sharks and drones that drop green goo like they used to do on Nickelodeon and I’m 100% in.”

Garcia’s remarks unfolded as the Republican-led House seeks to impeach Mayorkas over unprecedented illegal aliens coming across the U.S.

President Joe Biden has called on lawmakers to support a bipartisan Senate border deal. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., pledged that Republicans would not vote for a border deal over widespread concerns that the deal—led by Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.; and Chris Murphy, D-Ct.—would worsen border crossings.

Trump has urged Republicans to oppose any bill that does not solely focus on border security and does not increase amnesty or visas.