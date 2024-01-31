Quantcast
Tuesday, January 30, 2024

‘Alligator Moats:’ Dem’s Depiction of ‘MAGA’ Border Spurs Unexpected Praise for Trump

'Democrats now doing campaign ads for Trump...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., via C-Span (Jan. 30, 2024)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., found his dramatic characterization of the so-called “MAGA plan for the border” widely shared on social media—but not for the reasons Garcia intended. 

“The Donald Trump and MAGA plan is alligator moats, bombing northern Mexico, shooting migrants in the legs and electrifying the fence and putting spikes on them,” Garcia said during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’s impeachment.

However, Garcia’s exaggerated depiction of the plan, supposedly proposed by former President Donald Trump and House Republicans, unexpectedly garnered praise on social media. Twitter critics suggested that such extreme measures would, ironically, make them more likely to vote for Trump.

In response to Garcia’s attempt to counter Republicans’ objections to the bipartisan border deal being negotiated in the Senate, popular Twitter page Wall Street Silver stated, “I already support Trump; you don’t have to convince me more.” 

Miranda Devine, an author and New York Post columnist, mocked the Garcia, saying, “Democrats now doing campaign ads for Trump!” She implied that Garcia’s portrayal could unintentionally boost Trump’s popularity.

Siraj Hashmi, a podcaster and creator of the List Comes for All, humorously remarked, “‘libs, stop making Trump sound so much cooler than he is’ challenge. IMPOSSIBLE.” 

Another user, addressing his 200,000 followers, claimed that if Trump were to implement the policies suggested by Garcia, “he’d be elected president for life.” 

Dinesh D’Souza, a movie director and podcaster, sarcastically posted: “I don’t think alligators in moats will be enough.” Referring to Garcia’s allegations, D’Souza added, “We need xenophobic, racist alligators. Anyone know how to train alligators for this purpose, so they are ‘ready to serve’ in a second Trump administration?” 

Podcaster Robby Starbuck added a playful touch: “Replace the shooting part with lasers, sharks and drones that drop green goo like they used to do on Nickelodeon and I’m 100% in.” 

Garcia’s remarks unfolded as the Republican-led House seeks to impeach Mayorkas over unprecedented illegal aliens coming across the U.S. 

President Joe Biden has called on lawmakers to support a bipartisan Senate border deal. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., pledged that Republicans would not vote for a border deal over widespread concerns that the deal—led by Sens. James Lankford, R-Okla.; Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.; and Chris Murphy, D-Ct.—would worsen border crossings.

Trump has urged Republicans to oppose any bill that does not solely focus on border security and does not increase amnesty or visas.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Joy Reid Derides Biden’s Wag-the-Dog Warmongering on Hot Mic

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com