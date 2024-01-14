Quantcast
Saturday, January 13, 2024

GOP Border Negotiator Under Fire as Bill Leaks: Amnesty and Work Visas

'Absolutely not...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., one of the Senate negotiators on a border and immigration bill, faced scorching scrutiny following the release a purported summary of the potential bipartisan Senate deal. 

First reported on the Friday edition of Fox News’ Ingraham Angle, the Immigration Accountability Project’s summary claimed that the deal would increase green cards by 50,000 per year and issue work permits to some illegal aliens. The deal would also provide taxpayer-funded attorneys to certain mentally incompetent aliens, along with the daily release of 5,000 illegal aliens.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., promptly rejected the early draft of such a deal on Saturday. He declared on Twitter, “Absolutely not” while also sharing a screenshot of the alleged summary of the bill.

Lankford refuted the allegations in a Twitter post, quoting Charles Haddon Spurgeon: “A lie will go round the world while truth is pulling its boots on.” The senator added, “I encourage people to read the border security bill before they judge the border security bill. I also advise people not to believe everything you read on the internet….”

However, Lankford acknowledged expecting criticism during a Saturday interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I’m going to have a whole group of folks that say, ‘Not enough.’ I’m going to have a whole group of folks saying, ‘That’s crazy, that’s way too much,” he claimed. 

Lankford mentioned being guided by compassion for the illegal aliens already in the U.S. According to the Journal, Lankford recalled a conversation with a pastor who told him that it was the “pastor’s job to love all immigrants equally.” He emphasized, “We have got to be able to do both those things.” 

The Senate deal, negotiated with Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., is likely to be announced in the upcoming days, but no specific timeline has been established, Lankford told the Journal.

The immigration deal comes on the heels of an unprecedented influx of illegal aliens crossing the southern border. In December 2023, Border Patrol encountered a staggering 302,000 illegal aliens, the highest monthly figure in U.S. history.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
John Kerry, Biden’s Embattled Climate Czar, to Call It Quits
Next article
VA Never Disclosed Safety Signal for Pfizer Vaccine After Finding It

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com