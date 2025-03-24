Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin May Claim to Have an Alibi, Court Filing Suggests

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A new filing in the Justice Department’s case against Ryan Routh suggests that the alleged would-be assassin may claim to have an alibi against the allegations that he attempted to kill Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last September.

According to the DOJ, Routh camped out for nearly 12 hours near the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach before the President went golfing on Sept. 15. Trump was allegedly about 300 yards away from Routh when a Secret Service agents spotted the gunman in the bushes. The agent opened fire, missing all six shots and allegedly causing Routh to flee.

A civilian took a picture of Routh’s Nissan Xterra fleeing the scene. Some 38 miles and 44 minutes later, Routh was apprehended by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The DOJ later claimed that Routh gave a letter to someone months before the incident, telling the world: “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.”

However, a recent court filing suggests that Routh might claim to have evidence that would counter the DOJ’s narrative. The court filing is a March 21 order from Judge Aileen Cannon that the defense must submit any potential notice of Routh’s alibi by this Friday.

Does alleged would-be Trump assassin Ryan Routh have an alibi? A very specific order on Friday from Judge Aileen Cannon suggests that he might claim to have one.

“Defendant’s notice must state: (A) each specific place where the defendant claims to have been at the time of the… https://t.co/o27w26FldA pic.twitter.com/tJNqsA2iCB — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) March 24, 2025

“Defendant’s notice must state: (A) each specific place where the defendant claims to have been at the time of the alleged offense(s); and (B) the name, address, and telephone number of each alibi witness on whom Defendant intends to rely,” Cannon’s order states.

According to the order, Routh had argued that he needs a “detailed synthesis and analysis of cellular location information” from the DOJ’s cellular expert before he can file any such motions. But Cannon rejected Routh’s argument, setting her Friday deadline for any potential alibi to be filed.

Cannon also set a Friday deadline for the defense to request a “live-fire testing or related review of any firearms or firearms parts/ammunition.”

The defense was further given an April 11 deadline to request to review any other physical evidence in Routh’s case, while the DOJ was given a May 23 deadline to provide Routh with all the discovery it intends to use at his trial, which is set for September.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.